Popular Songs Express Relief that Trump Finally Is Leaving Despite Repeated Efforts to Win

Two new popular song "What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?" and "He Lost, He Lost" reflect the story of the last two months since the election of Trump refusing to lose and finally leaving, while not conceding but going out with a final dramatic departure after inspiring a failed insurrection.

"What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?" describess what happens if a sore loser refuses to accept a loss and tries to change the rules of the game. It describes how there are various ways to determine a loser in a race, in tennis, and in other sports. So why should politicians be able to drag things out? Once the game is over, no more do overs should be allowed, because knowing when to quit is part of the game.

"He Lost, He Lost" describes the end of the reign of a politician who tried to be king but lost. As the song goes, it's time to celebrate since he lost, because the people need a caring leader again, not one who is money and power-hungry. Though an ousted leader may try to hold onto power, once his time is up, he's lost his power and it's time to change.

The songs are featured on YouTube on the following links:

What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?

https://youtu.be/MyW_QUWNSNA

He Lost, He Lost

https://youtu.be/t4aLWWlXvdo

Other recent songs about the election are "When a King Goes Mad" and "They're Playing Political Games". Links to the song are being sent to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other key political figures. @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, @BarackObama, @SpeakerPelosi, @TeamPelosi, @aoc, @projectlincoln, @founderssing, #JoeBiden, #2020election, #election2020, #election, #trumplost2020, #DemocracyWins.

