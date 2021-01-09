Popular Song Expresses Sentiments of Many after the Capitol Insurrection: He Lost, He Lost

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The new popular song "He Lost, He Lost" captures this sentiment of removing Trump from office that is sweeping the land after the insurrection attempt at the Capitol. The song describes the end of the reign of a politician who tried to be king but lost. As the song goes, it's time to celebrate since he lost, because the people need a caring leader again, not a money and power-hungry leader. So now the power will change hands. Though an ousted leader may try to hold onto power, once his time is up, it's time to change.

The song is featured on YouTube on the following link:

He Lost, He Lost

https://youtu.be/t4aLWWlXvdo

Other recent songs about the election are "What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?" and "They're Playing Political Games".

The songs are a timely response to the way President Trump has continued to seek new ways to challenge the results, including an attempted coup by his followers to upend the election on January 6. Links to the song are being sent to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other key political figures. @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, @BarackObama, @SpeakerPelosi, @TeamPelosi, @aoc, @projectlincoln, @founderssing, #JoeBiden, #2020election, #election2020, #election, #trumplost2020, #DemocracyWins..

