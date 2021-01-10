Popular Song Deals with What Happens When a Leader Goes Mad

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The new popular song "When a King Goes Mad" deals what happens when a leader goes mad – from the way the leader feels and what others think and do. It captures the reaction to Trump's incitement of a riot and insurrection attempt at the Capitol. The song describes how he his followers feel lost and he feels all alone, and while he can complain, most people see that he's nuts, and his attempts at a coup don't end well. Instead, the rest of the world will move on and rebuild now that's gone.

The song is featured on YouTube on the following link:

When a King Goes Mad

https://youtu.be/AGIlAXQvHgQ

Other recent songs about the election are "He Lost, He Lost," "What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?" and "They're Playing Political Games". They are all featured on the Changemakers Publishing account on YouTube.

The songs are a timely response to the way President Trump continued and delusion attempts to deny his loss and repeatedly challenge the results, only to alienate more and more former supporters and get banned from the social media. Links to the song are being sent to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other key political figures. @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, @BarackObama, @SpeakerPelosi, @TeamPelosi, @aoc, @projectlincoln, @founderssing, #JoeBiden, #2020election, #election2020, #election, #trumplost2020, #DemocracyWins..

