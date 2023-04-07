Podcast about making dreams a reality features keynote Jan McInnis

Intentionally Overheard, a podcast that highlights people who dared to dream and made a commitment to make their dreams come true, recently featured Jan McInnis- keynote speaker, stand-up comedian, author, and comedy writer.

In the latest episode of Intentionally Overheard, host Robert Ginyard dives deep into the topic of realizing dreams and finding one's purpose with Jan McInnis. Jan shares her personal experiences while on her journey in the pursuit of her dream to become a stand-up comedian.

During the interview, Jan offers a array of short stories and anecdotes about her ups and downs of making her way through the maze of the comedy industry. During the conversation, Jan vividly recalls how taking a sick day off from work changed the course of her life. Robert Ginyard says, "Jan's authentic-self comes through the conversation; her story surely connects with my listeners". To listen to the episode featuring Jan McInnis, check out the link to the Intentionally Overheard episode page: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1568326/12598887

About Robert Ginyard

Intentionally Overheard is a podcast created by prostate cancer survivor Robert Ginyard to encourage people to pursue their dreams, and live life to its fullest. Guests on the show share personal stories about pursuing their dreams and goals while dealing with life's ups and downs just like the rest of us. The goal of the show is to help listeners answer three questions: Who am I, really? Why am I here? and what am I supposed to be doing with my life?

About Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a Comedian, keynote speaker, Master of Ceremonies, & comedy writer. She has written for Jay Leno's The Tonight Show monologues as well as many other people, places, and groups—radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, guests on The Jerry Springer Show (her parents are proud). For over 20 years, she's traveled the country as a keynote speaker and comedian, sharing her unique and practical tips on how to use humor in business (yes, it's a business skill!). She's been featured in The Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post for her clean humor, and she's the author of two books: Finding the Funny Fast – How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds, and Convention Comedian: Stories and Wisdom From Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs.