Podcast Scams – Alternative Money -- Advent Calendars

Beware the new podcast scam.







Some podcast scammers met their match when they tried scam author Gini Graham Scott who has written about scams in two recently published books: The Big Con and I Was Scammed. The Big Con tells the story of a book-to-film scam and 10 victims who got scammed, while I Was Scammed features ways to avoid all kinds of scams, including personal identity theft.



She has since told the story about what happened in a Medium article: "Beware the New Podcast Scam", where she first notes that podcasts are becoming another source of scams that target book authors and anyone with a product or service to promote. While most podcasts are legitimate, it easy to create a podcast and use it to scam anyone who wants to be on the show. Authors and self-publishers can be especially vulnerable, since they are writing about topics that real podcasters want to talk about, and they are eager to get the publicity for their book. But sometimes the podcast can be a scam to get personal information and money, and so far this scam doesn't seem widely known, since a search on Google doesn't indicate any complaints or articles yet. But it's very real.



changemakers@pacbell.net



(925) 385-0608



www.ginigrahamscott.com



See the full post on Medium:



https://ginigrahamscott.medium.com/beware-the-new-podcast-scam-330edb0a6b88



Make great videos without spending a fortune: Tom Antion talks Beginning Video Editing – Podcast #552







Creating professional looking videos doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Tom's been doing that for years without spending wads of cash, and his secret weapon is on this episode. We talk about all that and how to get a Hollywood look on a small business budget with everyone's favorite Video Guy, Marc Bullard.



https://screwthecommute.com/episodes/522-make-great-videos-without-spending-a-fortune-tom-talks-beginning-video-editing/



Tom Antion



Virginia Beach, VA



Orders@Antion.com



Text/Cell: 301-346-7403



Thomas H. Greco, Jr. – Economist -- Alternative Money Expert







Thomas H. Greco, Jr. is a preeminent scholar, author, educator, and community economist, who, for more than 35 years, has been working at the leading edge of transformational restructuring. He is widely regarded as a leading authority on moneyless exchange systems, community currencies, financial innovation, and community economic development, and is a sought after speaker internationally. He has traveled widely in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas, lecturing, teaching, and advising. He has been a speaker at numerous conferences and has led many workshops and colloquies in 16 countries.



Tucson, AZ



https://www.expertclick.com/16235



520-820-0575



thgreco@mindspring.com



How to Get Reporters to Give You the Red Carpet Treatment







How to Get Reporters to Give You the Red Carpet Treatment If you want to be treated like Hollywood Royalty by reporters, its actually fairly simple.



Look to the Red Carpet for clues.



It happens every year. Reporters expect it. Their readers and viewers demand it. Reporters have to cover it. There are events in your profession that reporters have to cover, like New Year's Resolutions in January, Relationships in February and Taxes in April. Find out what reporters cover and give it to them!



Actors and actresses come prepared. They don't wear old rags. They are dressed to kill and they know what they are going to say. You should remember to treat your interview with as much preparation. What are you going to say? How do you want to appear to the media? Be like the Boy Scouts and "Be Prepared."



Act like you belong there. Actors who were unknown a year ago walk with grace on the Red Carpet. Expert sources and thought leaders must display the confidence the same confidence. I've met many great people who have done amazing things but think they are not ready for prime time.



Name: Dan Janal



Title: Book Coach, Developmental Editor, and Ghostwriter



Group: PR LEADS



Dateline: Excelsior, MN United States



Direct Phone: 952-380-9844



News source rom the Saturday Wall Street Journal



Advent Calendars Have Become Luxury Vending Machines. Is That OK?



Once a humble, fun way to count down to Christmas, Advent calendars now disgorge expensive beauty products, gin, flavors of pork cracklings or $150,000 of Tiffany jewelry. Some Scrooges don't approve.



https://www.wsj.com/articles/advent-calendars-have-become-luxury-vending-machines-is-that-ok-11637953200



Source is Joe Perry for Georgia State talk about Advent Calendars and Christmas History.



Here's his website: https://joeperryhistory.weebly.com/



Contact him at: jbperry@gsu.edu



Department of History, Georgia State University



404/413-6374



Shift Happens when you take your business plan to the bank







James Feldman, CITE, CPIM, CPT



Chicago, IL



jfeldman@shifthappens.com



Cell/Text: 312-909-8700



www.ShiftHappens.com



Mitchell P. Davis, Editor & Publisher.



202) 333-5000 rings on my desk.