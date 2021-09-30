Phil Granchi, Author of ‘Mart of Darkness: When More is Not Enough,’ Featured on Book Spectrum Radio Show with Chris Cordani

Arcata, CA—Phil Granchi, author of Mart of Darkness: When More is Not Enough, was interview by Chris Cordani on the Book Spectrum Radio Show. Chris Cordani used to love reading the backs and sides of cereal boxes, which led to him soon hearing about this place called the library. Cordani creates content for radio shows and podcasts, books and interviews top newsmakers, leaders and celebrities from varied fields including entertainment, business, current events, politics, sports and history.

Mart of Darkness is a book which, in many ways, defies being categorized. Science Fiction combined with Cultural Prediction and Societal Commentary barely identifies the retail adventure story of an elite military/business unit which is assigned to prevent the world from descending into a new Dark Age at the hands of Kurtis McAlsteinetti, CEO of All Mart, the world's largest chain of discount stores.

For some odd and mysterious reason, a complete outlier with no credentials or relevant skills is included on the team as they enter the forever expanding All Mart Store 1. The reason for his presence is slowly revealed as events overtake the team. The size of a small country and continually evolving, All Mart Store 1 lures people in from all over the world who never leave or contact their loved ones again.

"Author Phil Granchi transports us into the surreal world of modern-day consumerism in this wildly and darkly comic dystopian/sci-fi thriller. You will laugh out loud throughout this journey into the Mart of Darkness in which we see the manifestation of shopping-gone-wild in a world that looks a good deal like our own." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

"To say that this book is cleverly written is an understatement, it is truly a work of art, a comedy satire, blended with science-fiction and fantasy, guaranteed to take you on the adventure of a lifetime. Highly recommended!" —Susan Keefe, Midwest Book Review and Columbia Book Review, 5-Stars

Together they cross hundreds of square miles, face off zombie shoppers, Purple Poncho People, "Converts," and brave their way through special promotions like McAlsteinetti's famed "Black Light Blowout." Peril lurks in the aisles as they cross an inland sea of close-out DVDs, aptly named the Videocean, and snake through the wild canyon of 55-gallon drums of pickles known as Gherkin Gorge. As a comic retelling of Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, with proper homage to Apocalypse Now, the team is progressively downsized through a series of tragic and comedic mishaps. With the team growing smaller and uncountable obstacles in their path, can they make it to the Mezzanine and their meeting with AllMart Senior Management? Will they be able to complete their mission? And what role does K, with his "special skills" (or lack thereof), have to play in what awaits them?

Granchi draws from his career background, including roles such as project geologist, production artist, web producer, and improvisational comedian, combining these experiences to bring the reader Mart of Darkness. During a stint as a graphic artist for marketing agencies, Granchi noticed that the same almost mystical language and ideas used to promote credit and convince consumers to "increase your buying power" actually permeates our society in many different forms. Trained as a scientist, he says, "I naturally started wondering what would happen if you extrapolated that thinking into the absurd future where people might literally structure their own lives around buying stuff, to the point where they actually lived inside a huge store in a symbiotic relationship with the store itself. Mart of Darkness was born.

"Granchi's skillfully written satire shows humanity at its best and worst, giving readers the chance both to laugh and to consider the global trajectory of humanity…humor is the dime that the story turns on, keeping it from becoming overly preachy or moralistic even while inviting the reader to consider where we're all going and who we are becoming." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-stars

"Mostly, I want people to laugh at the book," says Granchi. "I don't want to point fingers at anyone. We're all participating in what's happening in the world right now. The world and economy as we're experiencing it won't last forever. It will change, we just don't know when and what that change will look like. Along with that, we're all on this planet together and we might as well get along and have some laughs along the way. No matter what, we need each other."

Mart of Darkness and Granchi's comedic genius deliver perfectly timed humor to counter the darkness of the last year. Whether you're an adventure buff, sci-fi lover, enjoy satire, or are just in need of a book that will keep you laughing, Mart of Darkness hits the spot. Grab your copy today!

Mart of Darkness, is available the author's website www.allmartstores.com and on Amazon in Kindle and paperback.

About Phil Granchi: Phil Granchi has spent most of his life avoiding novel writing. His many distractions have included collecting fossils in Antarctica, performing a completely improvised university lecture at comedy festivals around the world, working as a freelance graphic artist in direct marketing agencies and producing online educational games for a now-defunct dotcom startup.

Phil is currently a practicing radiologist and is the president of Mother Lode Diagnostic Imaging, a small private practice radiology group where he fills roles ranging from IT to HR. He earned BS and MS degrees in Geology from Purdue University. He later returned to school, achieving an MD from West Virginia University School of Medicine. Living in rural northern California, he enjoys spending time in the wilderness with his wife and favorite travel companion, Melissa Granchi.

You can find out more about Phil Granchi at PhilGranchi.com. Order the book at: https://www.allmartstores.com.

