Pass Me a Delicious Slice of Life of Pi: The Stage Production That Leaves You Hungry for More

Review by Michael J. Herman, Editor-In-Chief and Critic-At-Large

A devastating tragedy sets the stage for Life of Pi, a whirlwind adventure of the mind and soul. Based on Yann Martel's acclaimed novel, the production tells the gripping story of a young Indian boy who survives the capsizing of a cargo ship—only to find himself stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the ocean with a ferocious Bengal tiger.

Portraying Pi is the extraordinarily talented

Taha Mandviwala, whose performance is nothing short of astounding. His ability to draw the audience into the illusion of isolation and danger—while sharing a confined space with a vicious, carnivorous predator—is a masterclass in stagecraft. This is true for the entire cast.

Each moment is packed with tension, emotion, and the surreal beauty that made both the book and film so memorable.

This dramatic escapade is filled with marvels. Picking up where Avenue Q left off—and taking it several steps further—Life of Pi perfects the art of life-sized puppetry and seamlessly integrates it with exquisitely choreographed movement. The result is a stunning visual experience that convinces the audience to buy into its fantastical premise without hesitation.

But Life of Pi is far more than a survival story. It's a philosophical meditation on humanity's relationship with nature, the spiritual common ground shared by all faiths, and the timeless question of purpose and identity.

Rather than merely being a tale about a boy facing impossible odds, the play becomes a mirror—brilliantly crafted parable—to reflect the essence of being human.

It goes further still, revealing how both man and beast—sometimes indistinguishable—cling to survival, driven by primal instinct and existential need.

The use of lighting, sound, and music is masterful, creating and sustaining an emotional intensity rarely seen on Broadway stages. At times, I could've sworn there was a 25-piece orchestra in the house.

I was surprised to discover later that the entire soundscape experience was delivered digitally and electronically. This innovation is a technical triumph and a key player in the storytelling, no less important than the actors on stage.

In the end, the most poignant theme may be Pi's yearning for human connection—a need that, tragically, remains unfulfilled. It leaves the audience with a haunting question: Is anyone even out there? That final search for meaning lingers long after the curtain falls.

Life of Pi is not just a play—it's an experience. One that will leave you spellbound, awestruck, deeply moved, and still wanting more. Don't miss it.

Life of Pi runs at the Ahmanson Theatre from May 6 through June 1. Tickets start at $35, and there isn't a bad seat in the house.

Michael J. Herman is Editor-In-Chief and Critic-At-Large at Luxury Media Group. Follow Michael on Substack.

