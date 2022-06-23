PRETY WOMAN? PRETTY DARN GOOD WOMAN!

Review by Michael J. Herman

Pretty Woman the Musical, now at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood delivers where the film left off. A feel good journey of the classic Cinderella Fantasy makes you reevaluate how love really works. Or more aptly stated how we wish it could work.

I thoroughly enjoyed this performance. The staging, lighting, costuming and wardrobe, music, and singing all rose to a superior theatrical experience. The costuming is spectacular and the orchestra was Outstanding.

I liked the way the story, while true to the original, had twists and reveals I wasn't expecting. I found most of the casting well done, and I liked the way the show draws in the audience from the first moment. The songs were memorable and I especially enjoyed Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis. While I watched, I thought, "Gee, he'd be great in Chicago." Only to later find out he had already played the lead in it prior to PW.

The show puts you on the edge of your seat and leaves you there while you get enthralled in the woes of Billionaires and poor little call girls done-good.

I do have two criticisms that are worth sharing. First, I found the choreography redundant, unimaginative, and poorly executed. Many of the dance routines went nowhere and simply circled the stage. This was an unfortunate choice, as the musical arrangements were great and deserved a better vision of dance and movement.

Secondly, while the story is called "Pretty woman" the play presented way too much of the Olivia Valli who portrays the title role Vivian Ward (daughter of Four Seasons lead singer Frankie Valli) and could have given more spotlight to strong performances by Pascal, Jessica Crouch (Kit De Luca) and others.

In this Post-Pandemic World, Pretty Woman the Musical has a hopeful message we can all use. It reignites the hope that love conquers all and dreams do come true. Perhaps the iconic lyric says it best.

"Welcome to Hollywood. What's your dream? Everybody comes here. This is Hollywood, Land of Dreams. Some dreams come true. Some don't. But keep on dreamin'. This is Hollywood. Always find a dream. So keep on dreamin'!"

Pretty Woman the Musical plays through July 3, 2022. Tickets available online.