PRESS RELEASE: Chaos Or Choice? When Reason Recedes and Mania Manifests

What's it mean when the discontent of people explodes in a political coup? A national sense of despair exploded as protesters asserted their wills and bottled up angst. The question remains however, is Democracy stretching, bending, or breaking?

Can Freedom of Expression as protected under the First Amendment include sedition and anarchy? Or is a violent and unbridled assail upon a nation's capital simply an exercise in democratic rights?

The question is posed: Where do Freedom of Speech and individual rights end and law and order begin?

Is this the end of a grand experiment or is it simply a spasm in the search of a more perfect union?

What's needed is not only a message from leadership, but a consciousness shift from "Me" and "what's mine" to a renewal of '60s ideals and hope for a better day. Are #love, #Brotherhood, and #Harmony imagined folklore passed down from one generation like that of ancestral histories? Can a world that works for all still exist in a nation shattered by discontent and divisiveness?

It can be done. It can be had. It can be true.

It takes a village. It takes a mission. It takes a calling.

President Kennedy asserted that, "Americans would put a man on the Moon by the end of the decade. Not because it's easy, but because it's hard."

Dr. Martin Luther King called for people to be treated equal. Not because it was easy, but because it was right. Also he declared, not because it was convenient, but because it was time.

The next question then becomes: Are we as a people, as one American Nation ready and also able to transverse our ego-laden limitations? Can we put the "My" and the "Our" out of our vocabulary and restart from where we left the baton? Or are we hearing the firing of a new Starters Pistol? Is the race on? And if so, is it the Human Race?

