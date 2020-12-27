Sunday, December 27, 2020

Outrageous Pardons -

- Why Would I Want to Go Out?

--- Posture & Holiday Stress



The Most Outrageous Pardon of All Time



Dr. Michael Brown







Some of the president's recent pardons have elicited angry responses around the world. USA Today called the pardoning of the Blackwater security guards "egregious and disgusting." A headline in China's Global Times announced, "Trump pardons allies, crooks and Kushner's father, sparking fresh outrage." India's Hindustan Times carried an almost identical headline: "Trump pardons more allies and Kushner's father, sparking fresh outrage."



The Washington Post branded some of the pardons "nauseating." An editorial in the Arizona Republic called them "loathsome and disgusting."



Go Out? Why Would I Want to Go Out?



Alan Weiss, Ph.D.





Life is not a search for meaning from others, it's about the creation of meaning for yourself.

For over 30 years Alan Weiss has consulted, coached, and advised everyone from Fortune 500 executives, state governors, non-profit directors, and entrepreneurs to athletes, entertainers, and beauty pageant contestants. That's quite an assortment of people, and they run into the thousands. Most of them have had what we euphemistically call "means," and some of them have had a lot more than that. Others have been aspiring and with more ends in sight than means on hand.



Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Romina Ghassemi- Posture & Holiday Stress







Holiday stress statistics show that up to 69 percent of people are stressed by the feeling of having a "lack of time," 69 percent are stressed by perceiving a "lack of money," and 51 percent are stressed out about the "pressure to give or get gifts."



Did you know stress can make you gain weight, be over-sensitive combative, aloof, and antisocial?



Want to know how to gain control over your health, life, and joy this holiday season?



Watch Dr. Romina Ghassemi's webinar that gives you tips on managing stress during this holiday season.



Film School Graduate Makes 29 Year Comeback Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director







A graduate of San Francisco State University's film department, Paul Kyriazi wrote and directed six feature films from 1975 to 1989. They were released world-wide. His last feature Omega Cop starred Adam West,Troy Donahue & Stuart Whitmen.



When downtown city action-theaters closed, Kyriazi's run of movies ended. So,he turned his remaining screenplays into full-cast audio-books and hired movie stars that he grew up watching to perform them, including: Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, David Hedison, Nany Kwan, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn, & singer Frank Sinatra Jr.



This year, Kyriazi's self-financed Forbidden Power won 37 first-place international awards. The movie tells the story of a mysterious woman transmitting power to a young man after sleeping with him. The young man searches for the women to find the source of her power and why he was chosen. Kyriazi promotes it as "The first movie about sexually transmitted power."



Helping Speakers find Events – www.SpeakerLeads.com Launches for 2021 -- New Service Provides Leads of Events Seeking Speakers







Helping Speakers find Events – www.SpeakerLeads.com Launches for 2021.



New Service Provides Leads of Events Seeking Speakers.



Members Get Real Time Updates at https://twitter.com/SpeakerLeads



One of the most comprehensive speakers clearing house websites is the International Platform Association (PLATFORM®), which was founded in 1831 by Daniel Webster and is run in partnership with ExpertClick.com. Utilizing information and resources from all the top speaker bureaus, PLATFORM has multi-tiered membership programs, free and paid, and offers a wide variety of benefits. Many free and low-cost memberships are available at www.InternationalPLATFORM.org.



Help with Separation Anxiety During Christmas and Covid-19



Charles Page MD -- Texas-based Surgeon, Author, Storyteller







This is a reminder that you are not alone this Christmas. Hebrews 13:5 reminds us that God will never leave or forsake us. The disciples faced separation anxiety before Jesus left. Jesus reminded them that his leaving was a good thing. He promised them comfort and the Holy Spirit.



