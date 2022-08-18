https://vimeo.com/732175641

Online farm stress training is free and open to the public

Remington Rice, Tanner Derror, Cheryl Eschbach and Gwyn Shelle | Farmers Advance

EAST LANSING, MI. — What is farm stress and how can you help? With the current uncertainties the farming community is facing, it's likely that you or a fellow farmer could experience effects of stress.

You or someone you know may be struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or thoughts of suicide. Would you know what to say or do if you were personally experiencing or confronted with those situations?

Recognizing the high levels of stress affecting America's farmers and ranchers, Michigan State University Extension has partnered with others from the USDA's Cooperative Extension System, Farm Credit, American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union to create a free online course that is now available and open to the public.

The free online course brings together the knowledge of agricultural conditions and evidence-based approaches in behavioral health to help people recognize the signs of stress and better equip farmers and the agricultural community with tools and resources to help in time of need.

The course has been designed to provide an opportunity to interactively learn about farm stress and how to help others manage stress through an online platform that consists of three units which are managing stress, communication with distressed farmers and suicide awareness. The engaging content is self-paced and offers several voice-over slide presentations, videos and downloadable resources.