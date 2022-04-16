From: Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Eugene , OR Saturday, April 16, 2022



Who cares for the care givers Video Clip: Click to Watch Loss and grief have become commonplace on the campuses of two of St. Louis' largest universities following numerous recent deaths, raising questions about the schools' mental-health service programs. Since classes began in the fall at Saint Louis University and Washington University, six students and a resident physician have died, four in the past two weeks. Of the seven deaths, four were suicides, while the cause of death in the other three cases have not been announced. (Both schools do not release cause of death information without consent from students' families.) An email to the SLU community from administrators on Friday mourned the suicide of undergraduate student Sean North. For more... https://www.riverfronttimes.com/news/numerous-student-deaths-rattle-washu-and-slu-campuses-37513853


