Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Numerous Student Deaths Rattle WashU and SLU Campuses
Text Movie Graphics
Numerous Student Deaths Rattle WashU and SLU Campuses
From:
Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach
Eugene, OR
Saturday, April 16, 2022


Who cares for the care givers
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Loss and grief have become commonplace on the campuses of two of St. Louis' largest universities following numerous recent deaths, raising questions about the schools' mental-health service programs. Since classes began in the fall at Saint Louis University and Washington University, six students and a resident physician have died, four in the past two weeks. Of the seven deaths, four were suicides, while the cause of death in the other three cases have not been announced. (Both schools do not release cause of death information without consent from students' families.) An email to the SLU community from administrators on Friday mourned the suicide of undergraduate student Sean North. For more... https://www.riverfronttimes.com/news/numerous-student-deaths-rattle-washu-and-slu-campuses-37513853

#suicideprevention #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #depression #anxiety #mentalhealthmatters #suicide #suicideawarness #ptsd #mentalillness #selfcare #suicideawareness #love #depressionawareness #depressionhelp #agriculture #farmers #suicidepreventionmonth #mentalhealthadvocate #endthestigma #mentalhealthsupport #selflove #recovery #youarenotalone #bipolar #trauma #hope #mentalhealthrecovery #loveyourself #mentalwellness #therapy #construction #constructionindustry #suicidepreventionworkplace #workplacesuicideprevention #attorneys #lawyers #physiciansuicide #physician #doctor #medicine #healthcare #medical #doctors #nurse #medstudent #medicalstudent #health #medschool #medicalschool #surgeon #hospital #surgery #covid #futuredoctor #physicianassistant #doctorsofinstagram #medlife #physicians #pathology #premed #dentist #doctorlife #cardiology #wellness #anatomy #lawyers #attorneys #nurses #mining #excavation #extraction #veterinarians
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Frank King
Group: Your TED Talk Coach
Dateline: Springfield, OR United States
Direct Phone: 858.405.5653
Main Phone: 8584055653
Cell Phone: 8584055653
Jump To Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach Jump To Frank King -- Your TED Talk Coach
Contact Click to Contact