Now AI Is Transforming the Way Prisons and Jails Operate; New Book Features the Latest AI Developments

Now that AI is transforming everyday life, it is it also transforming the way prisons and jails operate, as describe in How AI Is Transforming Prisons and Jails, the latest book on criminal justice topics from American Leadership Press. As the book describes, prison officials are using AI for everything from managing day to day operations to creating new learning and rehabilitation programs for prisoners and deciding if prisoners can be released. AI is even being used to determine if prisoners have illegal cell phones or contraband, break up criminal gangs, and identify ringleaders and vulnerable prisoners at risk based on monitoring keywords and communications used by prisoners.

The publisher American Leadership Press previously published Love and Sex in Prison, which describes the relationships which women have with prisoners. While some are wives and girlfriends, who decide to stand by their man, many women are pen pals, volunteers in prison programs, and even some staff members who fall in love with a prisoner. The book also discusses the various prison programs and pen pal services that connect women with prisoners and the support groups that help women in these relationships which have many challenges. Such challenges include travel and communication expenses, the difficulties of visiting, and the stigma of friends, family members, and business associates who object to having such a relationship with a prisoner.

Both books were written by Gini Graham Scott, PhD and Peter Anderson, and they have gained many positive reviews from both readers and book reviewers. Love and Sex in Prison is even being turned into a documentary featuring interviews with women in relationships with prisoners to be filmed in October 2023.

