Novi, Michigan Doctor with Similar Cancer Helps Bring 10-year-old from Serbia to Houston, TX for Treatment

Novi, MI -- Ten-year-old Filip Ivanovic from Serbia has one of the rarest farms of cancer known. His parents have tried everything to help him, visiting doctors in Serbia and in Germany to seek treatment for this very difficult-to-cure cancer. Now, they've brought him to MD Anderson Hospital in Houston Texas, where he can receive the treatment needed to help his cancer.

"Filip was born a healthy child, carefree and happy," says his mother, Jelena Ivanovic. "He was rarely ever sick."

Then, in April 2019, his parents noticed a lump under his left armpit. He was diagnosed with a high-grade, malignant, vertebral cell tumor, a type of single-phase synovial sarcoma.

Filip underwent surgery in February 2020, and successfully completed his treatment in July, but at a regular check-up in October, twenty-four lung metastases were discovered. He was recently in Mannheim, Germany for treatment, where he received two chemotherapy treatments that didn't work.

Fortunately, the family connected with Dr. Mark Roby of Novi, MI. Roby, a stage-four cancer survivor himself, was also diagnosed with this same rare sarcoma in 2001. He hopes to use his knowledge and experience to help Filip.

"I was working as an emergency room physician assistant when I was diagnosed," says Roby. "One day I was out running, and collapsed. I was rushed to the hospital, where doctors told me I had a rare form of cancer in all four quadrants of my liver and all over my lungs. They gave me only a few months to live"

Roby, with his medical experience, refused to believe the terminal diagnosis, and began researching his rare tumor. What he discovered not only saved his life, but has given him the tools to help countless other cancer patients. Now, using his medical insider's knowledge, he works as a "cancer strategist," helping patients and their caregivers find the best treatment for their specific cancers.

"We have been fortunate enough to get an appointment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX," says Jelena.

Unfortunately, bringing Filip over here for treatment costs nearly $70,000 just for the examination and expenses. His parents Jelena and Ivan Ivanovic have overcome the difficult process of getting their travel visas in the middle of a global pandemic. What they need now is financial help to continue treatment for their son.

"I took out a second mortgage on my home and nearly went bankrupt when I was fighting my own cancer," says Roby. "I know all too well the financial cost of survival. I want to do what I can to help the family "

Roby has teamed up with the family on a GoFundMe to help cover Filip's expenses. He is also advising the family on medical options, and helping them navigate the difficult world of a cancer diagnosis.

"We are so grateful for any help," says Jelena.

To help Filip receive the treatment he needs, visit his GoFundMe page here

Media contact: Dr. Mark Roby is an integrative medicine doctor, a cancer strategist, and the best-selling author of Lifelines to Cancer Survival: A New Approach to Personalized Care. To contact him call 248-736-9623 or email cancerstrategist@yahoo.com.