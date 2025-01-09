Novelists to discuss strong women characters in Chicago Feb. 16

Two strong female authors will talk about the strong female main characters of their novels when Charlene Wexler and Alina Rubin speak at the Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., Chicago, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Wexler will discuss her latest book, Farewell to South Shore, and Rubin will speak about her latest novel, A Girl With a Knife.

Wexler's Farewell to South Shore, about growing up and coming of age, taps into and articulates a woman's emotions related to the changing world of the second half of the 20th Century, particularly its expectations of women. The book inspires perseverance and determination to help take charge of one's own life, as the protagonist, Sherrie, tackles a world vastly different than the idyllic South Shore Chicago community in which she grew up.

Farewell to South Shore was named a Bronze Award winner in the contemporary fiction category of the Global Book Awards, and a Four Seasons Book Award Fall Finalist in 2024.

Rubin's A Girl With a Knife tells the story of Ella, a young woman who wants to be a physician, which is not allowed in early 19th century England. To fulfill her dream, Ella must disguise herself as a man. As she excels in medical school, dogged by fear of discovery Ella must choose between truth and lies, and distinguish between real and false friends, before her pretense is uncovered.

The public is invited. Reservations are required. Register online at http://www.chiloopsyn.org. Cost is $10 and includes light refreshments. Discounted parking ($10 for 12 hours, ask for coupon when you arrive at event) is available at the Madison-Washington-Wells Garage at 172 W. Madison St.

Audience members will be able to meet and ask questions of the authors, and personalized autographed copies of both authors' works will be available for purchase on site.

Award-winning author Charlene Wexler is the author of the novels Farewell to South Shore, Lori, Murder Across the Ocean, and Murder on Skid Row. Her books of essays and humor are Elephants in the Room and Milk and Oranges. Her work has also appeared in North Shore Magazine, Vision Magazine, Gazette Chicago, and many websites. Her advice for other aspiring writers is to "follow your dream. You can do it, and it's never too late." Char also is a published poet. See www.charlenewexler.com.

Alina Rubin's latest novel is A Girl With a Knife, which won the Illinois Soon to be Famous Author Competition of 2022. Her other work includes A Surgeon and a Spy, Hearts by the Sea, Abigail's Song, and No Job for a Woman. She is now working on two historical fiction series with strong heroines. Her company Hearts and Sails Author Services is helping other indie authors publish books of their dreams. See www.alinarubinauthor.com.

For more information, email anbcommunications@yahoo.com.