Novel Holiday Gift: Anti-racist Social Justice Book Debunks Racial Science, Reveals Benefits of Unbiased Nature-nurture Research

Alondra Oubré's new book, Science in Black and White: How Biology and Environment Shape Our Racial Divide, is more relevant than ever for exposing both obvious and subtle ramifications of racial science—research used to support notions of inborn racial superiority and inferiority. This book dismantles a wide range of contested but lingering claims that help fuel systematic and institutional racism, particularly toward blacks. It's not just for the science-savvy, scholars, intellectuals, and health professionals. It's an essential go-to resource for sorting fact from fiction about links between biology and behavior, and about how biology does and does not influence social behaviors.

For more information about this book and its author, visit www.scienceinblackandwhite and www.amazon.com/Science-Black-White-Biology-Environment/dp/163388600X

Oubré thinks that deflating anti-black racial science is necessary, even at a time when some African Americans are hesitant to receive Covid-19 vaccinations. Her book is a penetrating probe of how racially biased scientific research on biological differences in human populations can easily be misinterpreted, misrepresented, distorted, or even falsified. It highlights compelling data driven scientific rebuttals to racial science. But it also tracks emerging evidence for feasible environmental solutions to closing ethnic and racial achievement gaps. And it discusses multiple environmental adversities that can trigger chronic diseases, including several pre-existing medical conditions that increase the risk of serious Covid-19 infections.

Concerns over the safety and efficacy of FDA approved Coronavirus vaccines are understandable, especially for black Americans who historically and tragically have been exploited all too frequently in the name of scientific progress. But concerns over Covid-19 vaccinations must be carefully weighed against the risks of contracting a potentially deadly infectious disease. Fortunately, the last 30 years have witnessed a dramatic shift in transparency, accountability, and integrity within medical research and healthcare services in the United States. In today's era of racial reckoning, new policies and practices in these arenas are designed to significantly improve the health and well-being of African Americans and other communities of color.

Many black scientists and medical doctors who rank among the nation's leading advocates for equality in healthcare are strongly encouraging African Americans to get vaccinated against Coronavirus. Their recommendations are based on up-to-date, objective scientific studies designed to optimally and equitably serve all Americans, including traditionally underserved black and brown populations.

Scientific knowledge is an effective tool for empowering individuals, families, and communities. There has never been a more critical time than the present for all Americans to enhance our science literacy. We move closer to that "more perfect union" when we raise our collective "science IQ," especially about racial and ethnic vulnerabilities to certain diseases and unfavorable life outcomes. We can maximize our chances for staying healthy during this pandemic by following the expert advice of our personal healthcare providers. And we can expand our scientific awareness when, amid an onslaught of misinformation, we learn how to differentiate valid scientific evidence from unsubstantiated hearsay. Exploring popular science on the biology, psychology, and health of humankind is an important step in that direction.