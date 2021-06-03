Norm Bacal, Author of ‘Take Charge,’ Interviewed by Mark Bishop on Business RadioX, Finalist Indie Excellence Award

Toronto, CA—Norm Bacal, author of Take Charge: The Skills That Drive Professional Success, was recently interviewed by Mark Bishop on Business RadioX. A ground-breaking and innovative entertainment attorney, Bacal's book was also a finalist in the National Indie Excellence Awards®. The NIEA celebrates "independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, editors, authors and designers."

?Mark Bishop, known for entertaining and informative interviews, was intrigued by Bacal and noted that a key message from the book was that "your career is in your hands, don't let anyone else take you off track from your ultimate goals." The first segment focused on Bacal's unique legal and business career in building one of the leading entertainment law firms in Canada, Heenan Blaikie, and other key moments in his professional life.

Bishop was then asked about the genesis of Take Charge: "The starting point of the thesis," Bacal said, "was to really go back in time to the beginning of my career and figure out what was it that nobody actively went out to teach me, and skills that still aren't really being taught, in schools or otherwise. I asked myself the question, 'Was my career experience a fluke, or was it the process of relatively simple ideas that could be reproduced?' So that was my starting point, I had already written my memoirs in Breakdown, so I went out and interviewed 20 other professionals."

Listen to the whole Norm Bacal interview with Mark Bishop:



Listen to "TMBS E160_4_12_2021 Norman Bacal Author" on Spreaker

While mainly about lawyering, Take Charge offer lots of advice that translates to other businesses and how to conduct one's own personal life. Nuggets of universal truisms can be found on the first and last pages of a book I recommend to people of all ages.

The founder of prestigious Canadian law firm Heenan Blaikie and an attorney, Bacal has decades of experience and knowledge to draw on. Across the span of his career, Bacal noticed a void between what he was taught in law school and the practical skills he later developed that actually made a difference in building a successful career. In Take Charge, he provides a guidebook that gives back to the professional industry, helping students and young professionals find their way toward success.

"Learning how to manage your career is something that no one teaches in a comprehensive way," he states. "Developing soft skills and having a strategic approach to your relationships are critical to your success."

Take Charge Book Trailer





After founding the Toronto office of Heenan Blaikie in 1989, Bacal went on to build and lead the law firm for fifteen years, in which time it became one of Canada's leading firms and employed more than 1100 people. At the pinnacle of his career, he was among the world's leading entertainment attorneys, representing major studios and helping finance Canadian films, television programs, and a number of Hollywood films.

"Only you can be in charge of your future and the moves you make to increase your experience," shares Bacal, "and more important, to experience your relevance."

In this book, you'll receive helpful insight from Bacal and other successful professionals and discover:

Why clear, crisp, and confident communication is essential to your success

How soft skills and a strategic approach to relationships can build your career

The professional impact of common psychological issues and how to handle them

How your values play into job fit, satisfaction, and help you make time for what matters most

Why the gap between a client's perception and your reality can be dangerous

How to set and communicate expectations that leave you and your clients satisfied

"Advice and insights on the dynamics of practice that should be part and parcel of a professional education." —Justice Lorne Sossin, Former Dean, Osgoode Hall Law School



"A thought-provoking, practical and insightful book loaded with 'nuggets of gold' to power your career forward." —Barry Beloff, President, Inspiratum Executive Coaching



"If you're struggling with how to move forward in your career, regardless of whether you're in business or almost any other field, this book…is full of realistic action steps that show how to do just that." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-stars

Take Charge removes the guess work for today's graduates and professionals who want tried and true advice to help them build skills, gain experience, and enjoy success. With career lessons from Bacal and more than twenty other successful professionals and leaders, Take Charge is an essential manual for graduates, young professionals, and those who mentor them.

"The final nail to hammer home is this: your career is entirely in your hands," reminds Bacal. "Do not let anyone convince you otherwise. Keep an eye open for opportunity, don't be afraid to take risks, and realize that fear is the only thing holding you back from reaching your full potential."

Take Charge: The Skills That Drive Professional Success (ebook) $7.88, ISBN 978-1988387215 (Paperback) $12.85, 2021, Iguana Books, 203 pages, available at Amazon and Barnes&Noble.

Norman Bacal is a retired attorney and the founder of the Toronto law office Heenan Blaikie. While building and leading this firm, he also became a widely sought expert in tax law for the entertainment business. He has represented studios such as Warner Brothers and MGM, and served on the Board of Directors for Lionsgate while they were producing the Hunger Games film franchise.

Upon retirement from practice in 2015, he took up writing, authoring the Globe and Mail bestselling memoir, Breakdown, as well as his Amazon bestselling fiction novel Odell's Fall and a soon to be released second novel, Ophelia. Bacal actively mentors young professionals and is a frequent keynote speaker at universities, firm retreats, and conferences. Bacall holds a third-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate and is an avid golfer. He currently resides in Toronto with his wife, Sharon.

To book Norman Bacal as a speaker, or find further information about Take Charge, Breakdown, Odell's Fall, and Ophelia, visit his website at www.NormanBacal.com.

