Norm Bacal, Author of ‘Take Charge,’ Featured on Dr. Pat Show Talking Success, Business & Life Challenges

Toronto, CA—Norm Bacal, innovative entertainment attorney and author of Take Charge: The Skills That Drive Professional Success, was featured on the Dr. Pat Show radio show talking about his book and the challenges of succeeding in business and life. Norm Bacal fits in perfectly with Dr. Pat Baccili's overarching desire to "help individuals and organizations break through their limiting Crust so they can reach their unlimited potential. Her specialty is assisting people face their challenges with courage."

One of the first topics broached was how individuals have been, and will be, dealing with the massive changes in society wrought by the Covid-19 crisis. Bacal told Dr. Pat that he was still in lockdown, in Toronto, Canada, and found it shocking how many people are starting to act like "the last 18-months never happened." Dr. Pat related how businesses which laid off scores of workers are now trying to lure them back at reduced wages and how the extended lockdown altered the professional landscape.

She asked Norm Bacal how people will cope, this is what he said: "I can't speak to the pay cuts, but the first chapter of my book deals with this issue. In terms of personal success, the only person you can control in this world is yourself. The only area where you can actually exercise complete control, and it's also our greatest challenge, is that space between our ears…If you can accept that the anxiety of change is being driven inside your head and nowhere else…you can actually control it, and deal with it. I think that's the starting point for everyone to move forward. The one thing we discovered in this pandemic is the remarkable resilience in the business community to move forward."

Further discussion centered on risk taking. Dr. Pat and Norm both shared stories of their own decision-making process, how to view small and big failures and moving on after falling on your face. Norm said, "Cut your losses, move forward and remember this phrase to diffuse a bad situation, 'I'm sorry, I was wrong.' This usually takes away the thunder of those you're dealing with."

Listen to this fascinating one-hour interview at https://www.transformationtalkradio.com/play/30801/baccili-20210524-bacal.mp3

The founder of prestigious Canadian law firm Heenan Blaikie and an attorney, Bacal has decades of experience and knowledge to draw on. Across the span of his career, Bacal noticed a void between what he was taught in law school and the practical skills he later developed that actually made a difference in building a successful career. In Take Charge, he provides a guidebook that gives back to the professional industry, helping students and young professionals find their way toward success.

"Learning how to manage your career is something that no one teaches in a comprehensive way," he states. "Developing soft skills and having a strategic approach to your relationships are critical to your success."

After founding the Toronto office of Heenan Blaikie in 1989, Bacal went on to build and lead the law firm for fifteen years, in which time it became one of Canada's leading firms and employed more than 1100 people. At the pinnacle of his career, he was among the world's leading entertainment attorneys, representing major studios and helping finance Canadian films, television programs, and a number of Hollywood films.

"Only you can be in charge of your future and the moves you make to increase your experience," shares Bacal, "and more important, to experience your relevance."

In this book, you'll receive helpful insight from Bacal and other successful professionals and discover:

Why clear, crisp, and confident communication is essential to your success

How soft skills and a strategic approach to relationships can build your career

The professional impact of common psychological issues and how to handle them

How your values play into job fit, satisfaction, and help you make time for what matters most

Why the gap between a client's perception and your reality can be dangerous

How to set and communicate expectations that leave you and your clients satisfied

"Advice and insights on the dynamics of practice that should be partand parcel of a professional education." —Justice Lorne Sossin, Former Dean, Osgoode Hall Law School

"A thought-provoking, practical and insightful book loaded with "nuggets of gold" to power your career forward." —Barry Beloff, President, Inspiratum Executive Coaching

"If you're struggling with how to move forward in your career, regardless of whether you're in business or almost any other field, this book…is full of realistic action steps that show how to do just that." —Jessica Tofino, Educator and Writer, 5-stars

Take Charge removes the guess work for today's graduates and professionals who want tried and true advice to help them build skills, gain experience, and enjoy success. With career lessons from Bacal and more than twenty other successful professionals and leaders, Take Charge is an essential manual for graduates, young professionals, and those who mentor them.

"The final nail to hammer home is this: your career is entirely in your hands," reminds Bacal. "Do not let anyone convince you otherwise. Keep an eye open for opportunity, don't be afraid to take risks, and realize that fear is the only thing holding you back from reaching your full potential."

Take Charge: The Skills That Drive Professional Success (ebook) $7.88, ISBN 978-1988387215 (Paperback) $12.85, 2021, Iguana Books, 203 pages, available at Amazon and Barnes&Noble.

Norman Bacal is a retired attorney and the founder of the Toronto law office Heenan Blaikie. While building and leading this firm, he also became a widely sought expert in tax law for the entertainment business. He has represented studios such as Warner Brothers and MGM, and served on the Board of Directors for Lionsgate while they were producing the Hunger Games film franchise.

Upon retirement from practice in 2015, he took up writing, authoring the Globe and Mail bestselling memoir, Breakdown, as well as his Amazon bestselling fiction novel Odell's Fall and a soon to be released second novel, Ophelia. Bacal actively mentors young professionals and is a frequent keynote speaker at universities, firm retreats, and conferences. Bacall holds a third degree black belt in Shotokan Karate and is an avid golfer. He currently resides in Toronto with his wife, Sharon.

