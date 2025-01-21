Nominate Your Favorite Authors for the Hall of Fame!

For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Denver, CO January 21, 2025–The Colorado Author's Hall of Fame® welcomes nominations from the public for outstanding authors with ties to our beautiful state. If the nominee is inducted by the Hall's Board, the author will be celebrated at the upcoming Gala Induction on September 6, 2025, to be held at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel-Denver in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and be forever placed in the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open until the end of March 2025. Only 12 authors will be nominated this year for induction. The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2025 celebration.

The Hall was introduced to Colorado, and the nation in 2019. It was the first Hall to exclusively honor authors of published books. Inductees included former Secretary of State Madeline Albright, Miss America By Day's Marilyn Van Derbur, Jerry Jenkins, who created the Left Behind series, American Western writer, Louis L'Amour, fortune hunter W. C. Jameson, and even Stephen King. After living in Colorado for a year to create The Shining, bringing the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park to prominence, King returned to Maine, to finish The Stand which is set in Boulder.

Additional inductees have included cookbook pioneer Carol Fenster, Manuel Ramos, Sandra Dallas, Patricia Raybon, Phil Yancey, Kathleen Gear, Dick Weisman, Penny Hamilton, Temple Grandin, Thomas Noel, Abelardo "Lalo" Delgado, Kevin Anderson, and Dom Testa.

The nomination criteria for the Hall of Fame are simple:

The author was born in Colorado, currently lives in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas, and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

Anyone who wants to make a nomination must go to www.ColoradoAuthorsHallOfFame.org and click on the Nominate tag.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees is also available on the website.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.