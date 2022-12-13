PRESS RELEASE

Noir Detective Story Takes Lead As Best New Book of 2022

New Book Series "Stetson Taylor Private Eye" ReceivesRecognition from Raucous Readers at 2022 Irwin Awards.

Date Line: Los Angeles CA

Michael J. Herman, Best Selling Author of Becoming The Complete Champion wins Irwin Award for his newest book series for Best Noir Book of 2022.

In a genre rife with seasoned sleuths Herman's character Stetson Taylor Private Eye reinvigorates Noir Crime storytelling with a brand new voice. A tone of dark cynicism and yet bright hope.

"Noir Crime and Detective books have become flat in recent years. Times change and so do stories, but the best Crime and Detective Storytelling has always been told in Noir" insists Herman, with this being his 17th title and the first in the genre.

"The fact is that this first book titled The Sweetest Drag is the first in a series of twelve installments of the hard boiled, no-nonsense, "Solve-the-Caper" and Get Your bad guy Detective books. For those readers who crave to become enthralled in a story in ways that make it a Page-Turner, A Noir Story" Stetson Taylor Private Eye will enthrall, captivate, and thrill readers of all types. There's something for everyone" offers the excited author.

A Noir Story: Stetson Taylor Private Eye releases widely 4/4/23.

For more information: BooksOnBooks@aol.com or (818) 894-4610