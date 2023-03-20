From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Monday, March 20, 2023

xpertClick asked ChatGPT4 to make a querry to ad networks to allow ExpertClick members to use thier networks to place ads, and earn revenue from the content they post on ExpertClick. Here are the questions ChatGPT4 wrote: --------------------------------------------------------- Question Asked--------------- Subject: ExpertClick Inquiry - Ad Network Partnership for Our Clients Dear [Ad Network Representative], For four decades, ExpertClick and the Yearbook of Experts have offered experts and businesses the ability to advertise on our website and in our printed books. Recently, we have seen the success of platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which allow members to join for free, create content, and receive payments based on the number of times their content is viewed. This model has inspired us to explore a similar approach by allowing our clients to directly work with ad networks and monetize their presence on our platform. ExpertClick is a referral network for experts and businesses offering their products and services. Founded in 1984, we have a diverse range of clients, including web professionals and less tech-savvy users. Our platform already supports the ability for clients to enter their HTML ad snippets. We are interested in learning more about your ad network and how it could benefit our clients. To better understand your services, we have a few questions: Account Setup: Is it simple for a client to set up an account with you? Ad Formats: What kind of ads can clients run? (e.g., text ads, display ads, or other formats) Payout Process: Are there minimum payout thresholds?

Can clients request payouts monthly?

What payment methods do you offer (e.g., check by mail, ACH, PayPal)? Customer Support: What levels of customer service can clients expect?

Is telephone support available for clients to call and ask questions? Onboarding and Training: How do you help clients get started with your ad network?

Do you provide any training or educational materials? Content and Ad Placement Guidelines: What are your requirements and guidelines for acceptable content and ad placements? Targeting Capabilities: Do you offer geographic or interest-based targeting options? Integration Process: Do you provide assistance or documentation for implementing ad code snippets on our platform? Reporting and Analytics: What reporting capabilities and analytics do you offer to help clients monitor ad performance? Special Offers or Promotions: Do you have any special offers, discounts, or promotions for new clients joining your ad network? We appreciate your time and look forward to learning more about your ad network. Any additional information you think we should know would also be welcome. Thank you for considering a partnership with ExpertClick. We are excited about the potential benefits for our clients and hope to hear from you soon. Best regards, [Your Name] ExpertClick Founder: Mitchell P. Davis ------------------------------ End of Question Asked ------------------------ The Answer from is ----------------------------- Start of Answer ------------------- Hello Mitchell,



To monetize the traffic you should register in Monetag and to promote offers you should choose Propellerads. Account Setup: Kindly check the link to set up the account.



https://publishers.monetag.com/#/signUp - Monetag https://publishers.monetag.com/#/signUp - Advertiser Ad Formats for Monetag: 1) MultiTag



A multipurpose tag that contains all ad formats at once for easier integration. Balanced settings and optimized rates for a maximum profit.



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726670-multitag



2) Push Notifications (Native Subscriptions)



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726333-push-notifications 3) Onclick (Popunder)



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726321-onclick-pop-under-ads



The ad opens either above the page or under the site (according to your request to the support team)



The most profitable format for sites like yours. 4) Interstitial Ads



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726550-interstitial-ads 5) Vignette Banners



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6725606-vignette-banners 6) Direct link (Direct ads)



https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726647-direct-link-smartlink



The most flexible traffic monetization solution. Can be used as a target url for banners or for 3rd party traffic sources. Ad Formats for Propellerads - We offer OnClick Popunder traffic ads over the CPM, smartCPM, CPA goal 2.0 payment models, Push Notifications (CPM & CPC, CPA goal 2.0 ) and Interstitial (CPA goal 2.0, CPM and CPC). What kind of ads can clients run? (e.g., text ads, display ads, or other formats) Text and display ads are both accepted. Payout Process: In Monetag we provide 2 pricing models: CPM and CPS. Basically, most of the publishers work with CPM pricing model that stands for Cost Per Mille, or the payment for each thousand (1k) of impressions. CPS stands for Cost Per Subscription: a pricing model that helps publisher to receive money for each unique subscriber. Are there minimum payout thresholds? Minimum payout depends on the payment method selected. We have min payouts starting from 5$ Can clients request payouts monthly? Yes monthly payment is available What payment methods do you offer (e.g., check by mail, ACH, PayPal)? We have PayPal, Skrill, WebmoneyZ, Wire transfer and Payoneer Customer Support: contact.us@monetag.com What levels of customer service can clients expect? 24/7 support is available Is telephone support available for clients to call and ask questions? Telephonic support is not available. You can contact us through e-mail, chat support or Telegram Onboarding and Training: How do you help clients get started with your ad network? This is a SSP platform and all the details are available on the Help Center. Do you provide any training or educational materials? Yes we do have Help center on the website which has all the details required. Content and Ad Placement Guidelines: What are your requirements and guidelines for acceptable content and ad placements? Kindly go through the below terms page. https://help.monetag.com/en/articles/6726292-website-content-main-rules-for-publishers Targeting Capabilities: Do you offer geographic or interest-based targeting options? Integration Process: Yes, we do offer geographic or interest-based targeting options. Do you provide assistance or documentation for implementing ad code snippets on our platform? Yes Reporting and Analytics: We do provide stats on your peronal account. What reporting capabilities and analytics do you offer to help clients monitor ad performance? We do provide timely stats on the personal account of our clients. Special Offers or Promotions: Yes, we do have them, they can be found in the Special offers tab in PropellerAds personal account Do you have any special offers, discounts, or promotions for new clients joining your ad network? Yes, we do have them, they can be found in the Special offers tab in PropellerAds personal account Feel free to contact us if you have any more questions. Warm Regards, Adhelp Team Madhan AdHelpTeam ------------------- End of Answer ------------- From Mitchell Davis at www.ExpertClick.com Direct phone is (202) 333-5000 or e-mail to: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

