News Releases & ExpertBook Last Call. Two Veterans releases for today.

News Releases



A True American Hero: Don's Steele's Legacy Series Shares the Inspirational Tale of Honored Veteran John J. Kulhavi



White Lake, MI—Author Don Steele, PhD., continues his highly-praised Legacy Series with the biography of Brigadier General John J. Kulhavi. Through personal stories, interviews with friends, and the addition of relevant poems and lyrics, No Soldier Left Behind stretches from John's childhood to the present day, highlighting his accomplishments and impact in both his military and non-military life.







http://newsreleasewire.com/307581



Media Contact: For a review copy of No Soldier Left Behind or to arrange an interview with Don Steele or John Kulhavi, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.



Millennials are Raising Pets Instead of Kids



See full news release at: http://newsreleasewire.com/307580



Five Questions to ask Michael Levine:



Why do you think millennials are choosing pets over children, and what societal or economic factors might be influencing this trend?



What are some of the unintended consequences you've observed from millennials treating pets like children? How are pets' physical and mental health being impacted by this shift?



With the rise of pet-centric businesses and products, how much do you think the pet industry itself is shaping millennials' perception of pets as family members?



Do you think millennials have a responsibility to adopt a different approach to pet care? If so, what changes would help create a healthier environment for their pets?



How can millennials find a healthier balance in their relationships with pets, and what advice would you offer for those who want to ensure their pets lead happier, more stable lives?







About Michael Levine:



Michael Levine is one of America's foremost media experts, with a distinguished career advising high-profile clients. His bestselling books include Guerilla P.R. and Broken Windows, Broken Business. For over three decades, Levine has been a trusted voice in media and culture.



Contact at: 424-431-1973



AprilL@BoundlessMediaUSA.com



New Book by ExpertClick's Immigration Expert Margaret Orchowski Launched Nov. 7 on Amazon



A ground-breaking book on immigration by Senior Congressional Correspondent and Expert







Click's Immigration Expert Margaret (Peggy Sands) Orchowski, was released by Amazon on Nov. 7.



"The 5 Basics Everyone Should Know About Immigration" is a 68-page primer ($15), subtitled "Confronting Confusion." It highlights unique clarifying historical facts about the hottest issue in the 2024 presidential election: immigration control.



The topic was identified by millions of voters as their top issue, yet it was almost totally ignored by Democrats who suffered stunning losses in the General Election. Unlike most books on immigration on the Amazon bookshelf, Orchowski's book focuses not on immigrants but also on the nation-state's interest and stakes in immigration. It reports how immigration management — laws, policies and politics — evolved since the earliest days of the United States.



"Immigration is a surprisingly emotional topic for Americans of all ages and stages," Orchowski writes in the introduction. That's because almost everyone in the United States has personal connections and family stories, both recent and distant, with immigrants (Orchowski herself was married to an immigrant, lived ten years abroad and speaks four languages).



A few people know much about immigration. What is immigration? Who are immigrants? How and why do nations welcome them or not? What immigration laws are based on and how they are enforced or not?



Lack of knowledge about immigration management occupies a stupendous area of public ignorance. Immigration stories in the media are rife with confusion. For instance, the news media often conflates immigrants and migrants, asylees and refugees, temporary workers and students and permanent green-card holders and illegal or unauthorized immigrants into one category: immigrants. Such confusion is highly vulnerable to political manipulation and disinformation.



"The 5 Basics Everyone Should Know About Immigration" is full of "aha" moments that brings truth, historical context and common sense to tiresome immigration myths too often repeated without question in the media.



The primer concludes with a glossary of immigration terms and acronyms. "The 5 Basics Everyone Should Know About Immigration" is tightly written and easy to understand because of the highly visual, readable graphics.



"I thank Peggy very much for writing his book," said Expert Click's Crisis Management Expert Ed Segal. "I learned so much I never knew before about immigration."



Peggy Sands Orchowski



202-236-5595



porchowski@gmail.com



Veterans Day honoring close to 100 members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Killed in Action the first two years.



