News Release Writing Test for new ExpertClick job applicants

Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Part One:

Using this information, please write a short

news story.

* The FBI yesterday released its annual Uniform Crime Reports for 1994.

* 851 murders were committed in Chicago in 1994, compared to 939 in 1993.

* Nationwide, murders increased in 1994 by 3 percent over 1993.

* For other violent crimes committed in the United States during 1994,

forcible rape fell 4 percent; robbery dropped 2 percent; and, aggravated

assault showed no change.

* The statistics are released annually in May.

* Serious crime is measured by an Index composed of violent and property crimes. Violent crime dropped 1 percent last year; property crime decreased 3 percent.

* Uniform Crime Reports measure only crimes reported to the police; they do not count unreported crimes.

* Serious crimes reported to the nation's law enforcement agencies

decreased 3 percent in 1994 compared to 1993.

* This was the second year in a row for a decrease; in 1993, overall crime was also down 3 percent.

PART TWO

Listed below are seven words. Some words are spelled correctly; some are

not. If you think a word is spelled incorrectly, please write the correct

spelling on the adjacent line. If you think the word is spelled correctly,

leave the adjacent line blank.

1. accomodate

2. statutory

3. noticeable

4. ocassionally

5. telecomunications

6. infomation

7. occurrence

-- Part Three: