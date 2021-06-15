New Website: PleaseFireFauci.com - That Includes Petition - Debuts Today

From: Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. Media Psychiatrist Beverly Hills , CA Tuesday, June 15, 2021

New Website: Http://www.PleaseFireFauci.com - That Includes Petition - Debuts Today



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2021 -- WHO IS DR. CAROLE & WHY IS SHE URGING YOU TO FIRE FAUCI?



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H (known as "America's Psychiatrist") created this website to raise awareness about how Dr. Anthony Fauci's decisions have negatively impacted millions of lives! From the onset of



the pandemic, Dr. Lieberman supported many individuals who were on the front lines of fighting COVID-19, as well treating patients and doing daily media interviews to help everyone overcome the ever-changing



challenges that the pandemic brought with it.



However, it soon became clear that the Public Health Campaign led by Dr.Fauci was totally misguided and was causing more harm than good (especially on Americans' mental health). Dr. Lieberman is an expert on



Public Health Campaigns because she is not only a Board-Certified Psychiatrist, with a Master's in Public Health, she's the recipient of an NIMH Fellowship in Epidemiology for her UCLA research on how to use



the media to to prevent and treat physical and mental disorders. "In Public Health 101, which Dr. Fauci apparently never took - or forgot - you learn that the key to a successful campaign is to teach positive



steps people can take, not scare tem to death to make them follow your mandates!"



About Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. (www.drcarole.com) (www.expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com)



Dr. Lieberman is a board-certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist (known as "America's Psychiatrist") and an award-winning and bestselling author. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She



has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years. When Dr. Carole isn't seeing patients or testifying at trials as a forensic psychiatrist/expert witness, she's working as a three-time, Emmy-honored TV personality who has appeared on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, HLN, ET, ABC, CBS, NBC and many more.



