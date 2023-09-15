New Song about Getting Along Written in Rebuttal to Rich Men North of Richmond

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In "Rich Men North of Richmond," Oliver Anthony's song presents a dire picture of rich men and politicians who take advantage of the poor who are struggling to survive.

A new song written in rebuttal to this grim reaper picture presents a more positive way of seeking love and hope by people learning how to get along with each other and create a more peaceful world. The song Get Along Guy features different ways of helping others and creating a better society, along with a chorus that echoes this sentiment:

I'm a get-along guy in a get-along land.

Always like to please, ready to lend a hand.

I feel your blues and never just stand by,

'Cause I try to be a get-along guy.

The song is featured on YouTube on the Changemakers Music channel at https://youtu.be/GZuGqj9xlq0.

It's a message for everyone to reach out and help others, including those down on their luck, rather than just expressing outrage about the problems of inequality. It's a call for those who can to act, rather than relying on the politicians to make new laws, because everyone individually can take steps to get along and help others.

The song was written by Gini Graham Scott, a long-time book author, screenplay writer/film producer, and songwriter, who has over 150 song videos on Changemakers Music, with the music and recording by John Covert, who performs with the Crystal Image Band. She has recently begun a series of songs that feature a call for peace in a troubled world, including Let Me Have Peace, a song asking for peace in a time of great turmoil in society. It describes the many problems we are facing, such as wars, hurricanes, fires, floods, fear, divisions between neighbors, homeless people in the streets, crime, a changing climate, and more. The song is like a plea for peace and a renewal to find a new future in a world without fear. The link to the song is at https://youtu.be/iMdlf85d_sM

Scott is hopeful that these songs can inspire people to work together to seek peace to help heal today's troubled world. As Scott explains: "Songs can be a way for people to express their hopes and aspirations. I hope by writing these songs, people will feel motivated to join together to look for peaceful solutions, so people can live more harmoniously together in individual relationships, communities, and in countries around the world. Perhaps there could even be a "Get Along" Day to remind people to think of different things they can do to get along better with others and help them."

For more information, contact Gini Graham Scott and her company: Changemakers Publishing and Writing at www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com. Her email address is changemakersprod@att.net.

