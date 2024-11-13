New Signature for Email by MItchell Davis

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Mitchell P. Davis

Editor, Publisher & Founder.

Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. -- founded 1984.

(202) 333-5000 rings on my desk. 1-800-YEARBOOK to my cell phone. Text to: 202-864-9420.

* The Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons -- 42nd annual in print -- see the PDF

at www.ExpertBook.com The New York Times called it: "Dial-an-Expert."

* ExpertClick.com -- Expert referral site for journalists -- Called a Hot Site, by USAToday.

* NewsReleaseWire.com -- Push technology to Google News & LexisNexis.

* InterviewClick.com - Journalist Question System -- Called "Dating Service of PR" by PRWEEK.

* The International Platform Association - www.InternationalPlatorm.org -- Speaker bureau founded

by Daniel Webster in 1831

* The News Council -- serving nonprofits with pro-bono services: www.NewsCouncil.org

* www.RadioTour.com -- Our email newsletter to Talk Radio, with Calendly links so producers can

instantly book direct.