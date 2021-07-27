Speaker
New Shopify Store Features Books on Self-Help and Business Success
Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D.
Lafayette, CA
Tuesday, July 27, 2021


       Changemakers Publishing has just launched a Shopify Store at www.changemakerspublishing.net that features self-help and business success books. There's even a book on how to create your own Shopify Store: Sell Your Way to Success on Shopify.

       Some of the featured books include Want It, See It, Get It, that will help you visualize what you want and create the steps you need to get it; The Empowered Mind about how to unleash that creative force within you; and Turn Your Dreams into Reality about how you can make real what you dream about happening in your life.  Another featured book is 100 Tips to Gain More Success, which provides actionable tips you can use to promote your products or services, create videos, or build your business.

       Additionally, there are tips on how to speak to promote your products or services and get paid for it, how to increase your impact and influence, and how to better understand yourself and  others to better communicate and improve your relationships.

       The publishing company, Changemakers Publishing, was created by author and small business consultant Gini Graham Scott, PhD, who has published over 200 books, written and produced 14 feature films and documentaries, and now is a song writer with over 100 songs featured in videos on YouTube. She also writes books and scripts for clients. While all the books are available on Amazon, she created the Shopify store to bring all her self-help, business, and inspirational books together.

       For more information or to set up an interview with the author, contact:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant to Gini Graham Scott

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

Lafayette, CA 94549 . (925) 385-0608  

changemakers@pacbell.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com
Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D. -- Author of Fifty Books
