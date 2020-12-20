New Popular Song: What If a Loser Refuses to Lose? Urges Good Sportsmanship for Politicians

Now a new popular song What If the Loser Refuses to Lose? featured on YouTube https://youtu.be/MyW_QUWNSNA and major musical platforms expresses the frustration that many are feeling in the aftermath of the election, as Trump continues to find new ways to challenge the results. Most recently this challenge has involved backing a new appeal to the Supreme Court and considering a military intervention for a national emergency.

What If the Loser Refuses to Lose? compares losing in politics and sport, and it discusses what happens if a sore loser refuses to accept a loss and tries to change the rules of the game. When can a winner really win? The song describes how there are various ways to determine a loser in a race, in tennis, and in other sports. So why should politicians be able to drag things out? As the song concludes: once the game is over, no more do-overs should be allowed, because knowing when to quit is part of the game.

For more information about the song, songwriters, and music publishers, you can contact:

Sincerely,

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant

Changemakers Publishing

Lafayette, California

(925) 385-0608

changemakerspub@att.net