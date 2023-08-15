New Peer Advisory Group for Independent Consultants

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces a new, online peer advisory group for management consultants. Consultants who complete IMC USA's QuickStart training program can join the group for free. QuickStart teaches both experienced and entry-level consultants the essential skills, consulting process, and ethical approach needed to become trusted advisors to clients. Importantly, QuickStart aligns with the internationally recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) accreditation. To learn more and to register for QuickStart, visit IMC USA's education webpage https://imcusa.org/education/quickstart.

"Graduates of QuickStart can now continue the conversation about starting and growing a consulting business with peers who share their experiences and learn from each other in a monthly, facilitated peer group," said IMC USA Academy Chair Loraine Huchler. "In our last session, the group talked about the attributes of their ideal clients and target markets, ways to differentiate their consulting business from others, the importance of the consultant's mindset of plenty rather than scarcity, and collaboration versus competition." Loraine Huchler is President of MarTech Systems Inc., a CMC, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), and a past national Chair of IMC USA.

An experienced Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) facilitates the QuickStart course and the Peer Group. The course includes a personalized assessment of their current expertise, experience, and skills to define their best consulting approach, a description of the process of consulting with a strong focus on providing value for clients, and the basics for handling backroom operations such as marketing, networking, professional development, and the fundamentals of running a successful consulting business. At the completion of the training, attendees can choose to join the peer group to support continuing business growth and consulting success. QuickStart is sponsored by the Academy of the Institute of Management Consultants and is based on the IMC USA Management Consulting Competency Framework and Standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) that are required for becoming a Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®).