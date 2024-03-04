New Films and Books about Scams Join in Celebration of National Slam the Scam Day March 7

In just a few days the U.S. is celebrating one of it's little known but most important special days – National Slam the Scam Day on May 7th which is designed to give people the tools to recognize a Social-Security related scam and educate people about government scams to stop scammers from stealing your money and personal information.

Now in honor of this special day, you can get two films on Apple-TV on scams and how to avoid them during a two week sale – "Conned: A True Story" Conned: A True Story - Apple TV and "Con Artists Unveiled," Con Artists Unveiled - Apple TV at superlow prices from March 4th through March 18 – at an EST price of $6.99 and a VOD price of $1.99.

The books on which the films are based will be available on a Kindle ebook sale during this time too featuring the lowest possible price available on Amazon. One book is "The Big Con," (which inspired "Conned: a True Story," https://tinyurl.com/mr29zfjz. It's about a ghostwriter's discovery of a book-to-film scam where a company created phony company CEOs from Newline Cinema and other film companies to get clients to pay for writing materials and conducting a media campaign that went nowhere. The other book is "I Was Scammed," (the inspiration for "Con Artists Unveiled") https://tinyurl.com/3fwru5k9, which features over two dozen scams and how to avoid them. Both books were published by American Leadership Books. You can also put the titles and author's name (Gini Graham Scott) in Amazon to find the books in paperback and hardcover.

Also, if you experience a scam or know someone who was affected, here's the form for reporting Social Security-related scams: https://secure.ssa.gov/ipff/home. And to spread the word about the Slam the Scam Day, here's the hashtag to post: #SlamtheScam.

For more information about the films and books and to schedule an interview with the author of the books and films, Gini Graham Scott, email or call:

Karen Andrews



Executive Assistant



Changemakers Publishing and Writing



San Ramon, CA 94583



925) 804-6333



Changemakerspub@att.net



www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com