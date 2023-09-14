New Film on Victims of a Big Con Based on Book Just Released by Major Distributor; Link to See the Film

Speaker
From:
Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D. -- Author of Fifty Books Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D. -- Author of Fifty Books
San Ramon, CA
Thursday, September 14, 2023


Conned: The True Story
 

           A new film Conned: A True Story from Changemakers Productions was just released by the distributor Gravitas Ventures and you can see a trailer for it.  The film, based on a book The Big Con, published by American Leadership Book, is about a scam author Gini Graham Scott discovered as a ghostwriter.

           Here's a description of the film: Conned tells the true stories of multiple scams. Bank accounts were wiped out, lives were all but destroyed, and the survivors have gathered together to tell their stories and reveal the dark secrets of those con artists who are (as you read this) looking to find their way into your bank account.

           Conned reveals the games they play in a battle for both your trust and desperation. Be prepared, protect yourself, because they are coming for you.

            Following is a link where you can see a trailer of the film.  The distributor has a special from Sept. 14-17 where you can get a copy for only $6.99 instead of $12.99.  A second film Con Artists Unveiled will be released on Halloween. It's all about different scams and how to avoid them, featuring interviews with interviews with individuals who have been scammed and experts. Now here's the link:

Conned: A True Story 

https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/conned-a-true-story/id1702570516

 
