From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Friday, May 14, 2021

New ExpertClick SEO benefit, Speaker leads, and Speaker showcase opportunity



Reply "Send welcome email again" and I'll get you full personalized info with your links and user id and password. See sample in the P.S.



1) SEO ---The Handle system lets you set SEO terms as part the URL for your pressroom Log in and see the Handle option in the left tollbar – a website address URL can also be set. With this Adam Armbruster is now #1 in Google organic search on "Television Advertising Expert"



2) Speaker Leads ---We now share news of events seeking speakers. You can follow at: www.Twitter.com/SpeakerLead. I also track the leads and send personal email to members when an event is a match for them.



3) Showcase Opportunity -- The 190th annual International Platform Association will be head on August 14th. There will be three tracks:



A) Celebration of the 77th anniversary of FDR signing the Social Security Act.



B) The future of money,



C) Speaker showcase.



See the event at: www.Platform2021.org You can apply to speak in the showcase free – and I'll load a YouTube or link to your book at this site. As the event is virtual, every ExpertClick member may be included in the speaker showcase. To be included please reply with:



10 Word Headline



75 word summary of your presentation.



Photo to include.



Link to one YourTube video



Amazon link to your book



4) How member get success with ExpertClick:



They send news releases – just seven keystrokes at www.NewsClick.com



They connect their blogs – If we don't pick it already, please reply with link to your blog



They update their topics regularly for then you are found more often, connect and benefits from other members news, and I know what you offer so I can better send journalist questions and speaking opportunities to you.



I always welcome your phone calls for help or to strategize.



202) 333-5000 rings on my desk or email me at ExpertClick@Gmail.com



Sincerely,







Mitchell P. Davis, Editor & Publisher



Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.



2500 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.



Washington, DC 20007-4132



202) 333-5000



Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com



. P.S. See and download 2021 Yearbook of Experts as a PDF at www.ExpertBook.com



Buy a printed copy for https://www.amazon.com/Expert-Yearbook-Experts-Authorities-Spokesperson/dp/0934333815/ref=sr_1_2



P.P.S. Here's how the welcome message looks. – reply send "new welcome email" and send one for you with links to your content and user id and password.



-The e-mail has four parts.



1) How you will appear.



2) Where you log in and how.



3) Handbooks and videos



4) Next success steps.



1) How you will appear:



For the web press room at: https://www.expertclick.com/19-1238



2) Where you log in and how



Log in at www.ExpertClick.com to edit your profile or use the full service news sending system.



Log in at www.NewsClick.com for the quick-send news release entry page -- just seven keystrokes.



3) Handbooks and videos



See the member handbook at www.MemberHandbook.com



See success videos and handout at www.WebHandbook.com



The #1 video is how to send a video news release.-- I'm hoping everytime you make a YouTube video you add at least 300 words of text and do a video news release.



The #2 video is a guided tour of the admin area.



- 4) Next success steps.



If you have a blog we can pick it up and syndicate it. -- Do advise.



Sending news releases is the #1 way members succeed - You can see a view report in the admin area and many members review their page view to see what works and send more on those. Many members had hundreds of thousands of page views.



------------------------------------- End --------------------------------------

