Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > New Consultant Ethics Hour Program Hosted Online by IMC USA
Text Graphics
New Consultant Ethics Hour Program Hosted Online by IMC USA
From:
Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Thursday, February 8, 2024


Join Us Feb. 14 How to Avoid Ethical Fails When Communicating with Clients
 

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) offers a new online program for consultants who want to learn about ethical best practices in the consulting industry. The Ethics Hour is a series of facilitated discussions with Certified Management Consultant®s (CMC®s) designed to raise awareness of the importance and impact of ethical decision making in consulting. The first program in The Ethics Hour series is "How to Avoid Ethical Fails When Communicating with Clients" on February 14, 2024, at 2 PM Eastern Time. The program is open to IMC USA members and other consultants. Attendees will learn how to exercise ethical and professional communications with clients at various stages of engagement with their clients. Consultants can learn more and register for the February 14th event on The Ethics Hour Registration page

According to IMC USA Ethics Chair Liz Weber, CMC®, CSP, "Understanding the subtle and not-so-subtle ramifications of ethical - or unethical - business practices can make or break your reputation and management consulting business. Why risk making a mistake because you were uninformed? The Ethics Hour engaging conversations inform, educate, and help our community of management consultants be the best we can be. Join us and bring your perspective and experiences to the conversation!" 

The Ethics Hour facilitated discussions include Certified Management Consultant®s (CMC®s) who adhere to IMC USA's Code of Ethics and the rigorous, internationally recognized standards of CMC® Certification. During each virtual, interactive webinar, CMCs will discuss the best practices they use to strengthen their business and brand while following ethical management consulting practices. The series covers how ethical management consulting practices impact consultants':

  • Branding, Rebranding, or Brand Amplification
  • Process Reengineering and Workflow
  • Fee Structure
  • Targeted Client and Project Pool
  • Talent Recruitment, Development, and Retention 
  • Business Operations

Join the IMC USA Ethics Hour online sessions to learn, engage with your peers, and build your business.

About the Institute of Management Consultants

Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and its annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA by phone at +18007934992.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Margie Hanson
Title: Marketing Chair
Group: Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Dateline: Fort Lauderdale, FL United States
Main Phone: 800-793-4992
Cell Phone: 310-306-1453
Jump To Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Jump To Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Contact Click to Contact