New Consultant Ethics Hour Program Hosted Online by IMC USA

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) offers a new online program for consultants who want to learn about ethical best practices in the consulting industry. The Ethics Hour is a series of facilitated discussions with Certified Management Consultant®s (CMC®s) designed to raise awareness of the importance and impact of ethical decision making in consulting. The first program in The Ethics Hour series is "How to Avoid Ethical Fails When Communicating with Clients" on February 14, 2024, at 2 PM Eastern Time. The program is open to IMC USA members and other consultants. Attendees will learn how to exercise ethical and professional communications with clients at various stages of engagement with their clients. Consultants can learn more and register for the February 14th event on The Ethics Hour Registration page

According to IMC USA Ethics Chair Liz Weber, CMC®, CSP, "Understanding the subtle and not-so-subtle ramifications of ethical - or unethical - business practices can make or break your reputation and management consulting business. Why risk making a mistake because you were uninformed? The Ethics Hour engaging conversations inform, educate, and help our community of management consultants be the best we can be. Join us and bring your perspective and experiences to the conversation!"

The Ethics Hour facilitated discussions include Certified Management Consultant®s (CMC®s) who adhere to IMC USA's Code of Ethics and the rigorous, internationally recognized standards of CMC® Certification. During each virtual, interactive webinar, CMCs will discuss the best practices they use to strengthen their business and brand while following ethical management consulting practices. The series covers how ethical management consulting practices impact consultants':

Branding, Rebranding, or Brand Amplification

Process Reengineering and Workflow

Fee Structure

Targeted Client and Project Pool

Talent Recruitment, Development, and Retention

Business Operations

Join the IMC USA Ethics Hour online sessions to learn, engage with your peers, and build your business.