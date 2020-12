New Book Takes Gritty & Honest Look at the Business of Defense: 'Conceal Reveal' by Julie Willis Proves a Fascinating Expose https://t.co/c2uBMjJREB

New Book Takes Gritty & Honest Look at the Business of Defense: ‘Conceal Reveal’ by Julie Willis Proves a Fascinating Expose

Other experts on these topics

Welcome to the News Release Wire Selection Control Panel.

Instant News Wire