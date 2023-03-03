New Book Just Published on Creating a Bio and a Portrait of Yourself Through AI

Have you wondered what ChatGPT might say about you if asked to write your bio? And what if you asked AI to create a portrait of you?

That's what author Gini Graham Scott did to find out, as described in this quirky new book: My Bio According to ChatGPT…And It Was All Wrong! With the subtitle: Plus Using AI to Create a Self-Portrait, and How to Create Your Own Bio and Portrait. She was curious to see what ChatGPT might know about her and how accurate it was. The result was five attempts to generate a bio and each one was totally wrong. So she wrote an article about her experience for Medium.

Then she wondered what another AI platform, NightCafe, which uses the Stable Diffusion and DALL-E programs to generate images, would come up with if she put in her name or a previous photograph of her. The results were hilarious. The images were like creating a fantasy portrait or avatar.

And anyone can do this – create their bio or portrait using AI.

Here's how the book introduction begins:

Writing My Bio According to ChatGPT…And It Was All Wrong! started off with an experiment. I had been hearing about all the things that ChatGPT could do in writing different types of text – from blogs, articles, and marketing copy to songs, poems, and book chapters. It could also write contracts, resumes, and scripts. At the same time, I heard about its inaccuracies and misinformation. I learned how one New York Times writer who engaged in a two-hour conversation was creeped out when the chat bot professed it's love for him and suggested he should leave his wife.

So I was curious. Could ChatGPT write my bio, which I was in the process of updating? And if it could, what would it say?

As a result, I asked ChatGPT to "Write a bio of Gini Graham Scott," and I generated five versions of the bio. So how did it do? Each bio was fine in providing an overview of what I did in the first paragraph. But then they each got most of the details wrong – from when and where I was born to where I went to college, the names of my books and films, and other the work I did as a researcher. One bio even credited me with being an accomplished artist, who had works exhibited "in galleries in San Francisco, New York, and Paris." But not a word of that was true. I certainly wasn't an artist creating paintings for exhibitions, no matter where they were located….

The mistakes were so frequent and crazy that I wrote an article for Medium, "What If Someone Wants to Know about You Using ChatGPT? How ChatGPT Gets It All Wrong".

After that, I wondered what would happen if I asked one of the image-generating programs like Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, or Midjourney to create a portrait of me. So I put a request for that in NightCafe, which uses the Stable Diffusion platform, and tried using several dozen modifiers for the style of the art. I began by writing, "Create a portrait of Gini Graham Scott" and then tried a few different styles. I even put in a photograph of me taken a few years ago by a local photographer.

The result? Several dozen images, though none of them looked like me. I've included the images I liked best in different types in Chapter 4.

In sum, this book features chapters on these topics:

The many mistakes made by ChatGPT

My biography according to ChatGPT.

My actual bio with the mistakes by ChatGPT highlighted.

A portfolio of pictures of me from Stable Diffusion and NightCafe

How you can do your own bio search and create images of yourself.

It's a truly funny book about how AI can get some basic information about us wrong and create some truly bizarre and crazy images of who we might be.

As for who Gini Graham is really… She has published over 200 books on all sorts of topics, from books on business and self-help to memoirs, children's picture books, and books on social justice and crime. She has written and executive produced 18 feature films and documentaries. She also helps authors with all kinds of books as a ghostwriter.

You can find more information about Gini Graham Scott and her books at Changemakers Publishing and Writing (http://www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com). More information on films is at www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com.