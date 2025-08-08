Friday, August 8, 2025

New Beer Banknote Now Available – Emergency Printable Version Included with Order Form

Greensboro, NC – August 8, 2025 – The Beer Lovers of America is pleased to announce the release of the newly designed Beer Banknote, the celebrated symbol of suds-based solidarity and fun among members nationwide.

Created as a cheeky but beloved tradition among Beer Lovers of America members, the Beer Banknote has long served as a humorous, honorary "currency" celebrating the culture, camaraderie, and craft of beer appreciation. This year's edition features updated artwork, new slogans, and a commemorative design honoring the spirit of community.

To enhance convenience, especially for those in urgent need of gifting, sharing, or displaying their Beer Banknote, the association now provides an emergency printable version included with every order form. This ensures that no member is left without their ceremonial sudsy tender while waiting for the official notes to arrive via postal mail.

"The Beer Banknote has always been a symbol of our shared love for beer, good company, and a good laugh," said Mitchell P. Davis, Exchequer of the Beer Lovers of America. "With the new design and added printable option, we're making it even easier for our members to carry the spirit of beer fellowship wherever they go."

Members and interested beer lovers can visit http://www.BeerBankNote.com to request the new Beer Banknote and download their emergency printable version.

Cheers to good times, great beer, and the note that never depreciates in value — because it's always worth a pint!

About Beer Lovers of America:



Founded on the principles of fun, fellowship, and fermentation, Beer Lovers of America is a grassroots group dedicated to celebrating and sharing the joys of beer. With members across the country, BLA hosts events, shares resources, and toasts to the finer hops in life.

###