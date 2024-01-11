Speaker
New Article on Discovering a Book to Film Scam that Got Turned It into a Book and Just Released Film
San Ramon, CA
Thursday, January 11, 2024


Discovering the Book-to-Film Scam Featuring Phony Executives from a Major Film Company
 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

       Here's a new article by Gini Graham Scott, an author of five books and two films on scams, on how she discovered a book-to-film scam. She was a ghostwriter preparing legitimate materials for pitching a screenplay to producers and agents, when she discovered that the company had created a phony executive at a real company, New Line, to get authors to pay more and more for material she wrote that they marked up 5 or 6 times and a marketing campaign that went nowhere.  Supposedly, the authors would get an $80,000 to $100,000 contract for their screenplay from the CEO after a video conference.  But that was all fake.

        Scott discovered the scam after a client had trouble paying the company because payment processors suspected fraud and the company wanted the client to pay her, though Scott refused what seemed like a money laundering scene.  Then, when she talked to the client, she discovered the scam, stopped working for the company, reported the scammers to the authorities, and discovered a dozen more clients who lost from $7000 to $35,000.  Eventually, she turned the whole mess, including her investigation and the stories of the clients, into a book, The Big Con, published by American Leadership Books and available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Big-Story-Victims-Writer-Victim/dp/B09H1T217J. Then that got turned into a film just released by Gravitas Ventures: Conned: A True Story featuring interviews with seven of the victims.  The film's trailer is at https://youtu.be/u6zg0G6IqZM, and the film is available through Amazon at  https://www.amazon.com/Conned-True-Story-Robert-Newman/dp/B0CHB1ZYRW

       You can read the whole article on Medium at https://medium.com/@ginigrahamscott/how-i-discovered-a-book-to-film-scam-and-turned-it-into-a-book-and-just-released-film-d35fb1cac11c

       Plus you can join the new Facebook group Scott started – Cons, Scams, and Frauds – after her Facebook account inspired by the book was stolen in an email replacement scam, which became still another book on scams, The Great Big Facebook Hack, also from American Leadership Books.

Contact Information: For inquiries or to schedule an interview or speaking engagement with Gini Graham Scott, please contact:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant to Gini Graham Scott

Changemakers Publishing, Writing, and Production

San Ramon, California

925) 804-6333

info@changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com

www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com
