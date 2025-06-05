Thursday, June 5, 2025

Military Security Strategies

National Leader strategies revolve around what is the appropriate level of military spending to protect the nation. The conventional approach of peace through strength ignores the Reuschlein research that military spending stalls the economic growth rate both in peacetime and wartime. Apparent wartime booms require matching deficit booms and/or great civilian sacrifice as shown by my modeling of the US economy in World War II and other periods of war and peace. WWII link listed below.

Timing Is Everything

Knowing when major wars are most likely to occur is crucial to knowing when military spending levels should be high in anticipation of an imminent threat of major war or low in peaceful period times. Understanding the role of the Kondratiev Wave 54-year cycle of Temperature, Economics, and War is the best tool to estimate this timing of major wars. Defense Strategy model link listed below. About half the Kondratiev wave is mostly peaceful (1977-2004) and half the wave is warful (2004-2031).

Domestic Consequences

Life and death industries like the military, health care, or crime and murder correlate with each other strongly. The "Spirit Level" book (2010) by Richard Wilkinson and Kate Puckett of Britain shows that high income inequality leads to high levels of various social maladies. Military spending correlates about 78% with income inequalities. The six most efficacious factors of the Wilkinson-Puckett Index are Social Mobility, Teen Births, Mental Illness, Prisoners, Homicides, and Obesity. These six have an average 82% correlation with my military work and only 69% with their income inequality work.

Jesus of the gospels says much the same thing (pro poor, anti-rich, pro peace): https://www.academia.edu/9979093/JESUS_and_Empire_12_4_05_4_p_2005

National Consequences

When national leaders seek the security and welfare of their people, they must avoid premature militarization. 3% of GDP military can cut the economy of a nation in half in just one generation. That leaves a nation weak, not strong. My models suggest a 2% GDP long term military rate is about right. In America, one million murders occurred in the thirty years after John Lennon's death. Had America stayed at the Cold War military rate that could have been two million murders instead. High military spending must be curbed to preserve the domestic economy and tranquility. As this wisdom sinks in to national leaders, the second reason in Afred Nobels will for the peace prize, reduction of armies, will save millions of lives from reduced wars and millions more in less murders, crime, and illness, and lead to greater prosperity.

Update

Poor Economics and demonization are the leading connecting factors to the military murder connection. The pro-violence rhetoric of Donald Trump has doubled the mass murder incident rate in America from about 300 per year to 600 per year.

Reuschlein Curve Model of Long-Term Defense Strategy:

https://www.academia.edu/4475604/DEFENSE_STRATEGY_Peace_Economics_1986_2015_8_p_

World War II Model:

https://www.academia.edu/4044531/ROOSEVELT_Depression_War_Unpacking_Myths_1p_13

US Military Economic History

https://www.academia.edu/4044532/HISTORY_Presidents_Military_Economy_1910_2009_3p_2013

24-page Pamphlet that comes with my 2010 video:

https://www.academia.edu/4108656/BOOKLET_for_Peace_Economics_11_charts_24p_2011

