The Herman Trend Alert

March 29, 2023

Nail-Painting Robot Coming to a Salon Near You

The other day I received an email from the XpresSpa featuring their new Clockwork robot that called "MiNiCURE." That sent me on a search to discover more about this digital experience and where I could enjoy it.

About the Company



Clockwork, which develops robotics for the beauty industry, has partnered with XWELL, the parent company of XpresSpa, on the use of robotics company's next generation, fully autonomous, AI-powered express manicure. Their first location is at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 4, near Gate B22.

Services the Machine Offers



Clockwork's MiNiCURE couples proprietary artificial intelligence with 3D technology to effectively paint nails in under 10 minutes---without human intervention. A simple touchscreen guides travelers through the Clockwork experience. Any time help is needed, there is an intuitive live support feature available. If you still have last week's polish on your nails, the experience can include automated nail polish removal, as well as a free vial of polish remover to take home.

Clockwork's Near-Term Future with XpressSpa



In early 2023, XWELL plans to install at least five of Clockwork's AI-powered robots across the company's portfolio of 31 spa locations; the intent is to deploy as many as 25 units across the business, starting with the one at JFK. I applaud XWELL's desire to provide state-of-the-art services, providing the traveler with efficiency and a valued manicure in only 10 minutes.

What's the Catch?



Yes, sadly, there is one. According to the website, you will need to file and shape your nails yourself and remove existing polish (nail polish remover is provided)---although the website says the robot can remove your polish. And the price for the equivalent of a "polish change" is $20. You used to be able to get this service for only $10 in a Target store in Dallas, but that appears to have changed. Now, it appears the only locations are in San Francisco and New York City, two of the most expensive markets in the United States.

The Good News



Most people spend 60 minutes per week on their nails. That's 3,120 minutes a year! Imagine spending only 10 minutes a week? That is time saving. Plus, with their effective AI, these robots are much more careful than people, making sure that the corners are covered. And by the way, this robot is the harbinger of other personal care devices that I forecast will soon be right around the corner---literally and figuratively.

The Not-So-Good News



This new, efficient way for people on the go to enjoy a manicure will put humans out of work. On the other hand, it will alleviate some of the workforce shortages.

Today a Gimmick. Tomorrow a part of life



Although today, having a robot do your nails is a curiosity, MiNiCURE is the first of many personal service devices. At some point soon, I will also write about the Amazon's cute and creepy Astro, for which there is a still waiting list.

For more information, visit https://likeclockwork.com.