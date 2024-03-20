N C A A -Gambling Addicting the young KIDS of America

Arnie Wexler said " TODAY It is easier to gamble on the games
than it is to buy cigarettes or a can of beer on college
campuses all over the country"
Some years back , Arnie was on a TV show with Howard Cossell
(ABC Sports Beat). The topic was: Does the media encourage the
public to gamble?
Bobby Knight, Indiana University basketball coach
at the time, said: "A newspaper which published point spreads should
also publish names and addresses of services that render to prostitutes.
On the same show,
former baseball commissioner
Bowie Kuhn said: "Anything that encourages gambling on team sports
bothers me. We all look hypocritical. But then why are we putting
up the odds unless we are trying to encourage it?"
David Stern, NBA commissioner said: "We don't want the week's
grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event"
Today its ok as they all get a piece of the $ lost by gamblers its blood $$
Arnie has spoken to students who gamble in college, day and night.
They even gamble during class, and it goes on in high school even in
the lunch rooms.
A LARGE percent of young people have a gambling problem
Experts tell us that
the earlier a person starts to gamble, the greater the risk of them
becoming a compulsive gambler. In another survey, 96 percent of
adult male recovering gamblers stated that they started gambling
before the age of 14 .
Today When you open your local newspaper or watch T V
you do see lines and point spreads on sporting events.
And betting info on t v and radio all day and night
FROM THE BOOK MONEY PLAYERS DAYS AND NIGHTS INSIDE THE NBA
BY ARMEN KETEYIAN AND HARVEY ARATON
ARNIE WEXLER IS QUOTED SAYING ON A NCAA PANEL IN NYC
CALLED "GAMBLING AND COLLEGE SPORTS"
"THE GAMBLING IS GOING ON THE NEXT GENERAL THING THATS
GOING TO HAPPEN IS A MAJOR POINT SHAVING SCANDAL ITS JUST
AROUND THE CORNER GUYS AND WHEN IT HAPPENS YOU ARE GOING
TO SEE COLLEGE ADMINISTRATORS SAY HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN IN
OUR SCHOOL"
THE NCAA LET ME WRITE 4 ARTICLES ON GAMBLING ADDICTION
OVER THE YEARS FOR THE NCAA NEWS. AND I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN
1 CALL FROM A COLLEGE ADMINISTRATOR ,COACH,OR A. D. BUT
MANY CALLS FROM STUDENTS WHO WANTED HELP.
Get the real scoop: Talk to Arnie Wexler who is one of the nation's
leading experts on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering
compulsive gambler himself, who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968.
He has been involved in helping compulsive gamblers for the last 54
years. Through the years, Wexler has spoken to more compulsive
gamblers than anyone else in America over the years.
If are writing about the games you should also write about the gambling
Arnie is available to speak with you on this subject.
Arnie & Sheila Wexler Associates
www.aswexler.com
954-501-5270
Arnie and Sheila Wexler have provided extensive training on Compulsive, Problem and Underage Gambling, to more than 40,000 gaming employees (personnel and executives) and have written Responsible Gaming Programs for major gaming companies. In addition, they have worked with Gaming Boards and Regulators, presented educational workshops nationally and internationally and have provided expert witness testimony. Sheila Wexler is the Executive Director of the Compulsive Gambling Foundation.
