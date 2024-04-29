N B A Addicting the youth of America

From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Monday, April 29, 2024

ARNIE WEXLER ASWEXLER@AOL.COM 954 5015270 So manny young kids are looking 4 help with gambling addiction Some years back



Commissioner Adam Silver, speaking at the Bloomberg Business Summit in New York, said That the league will eventually profit from legalized gambling on sports in the future, I wonder how many addicted gamblers placed the first bet they ever made on an NBA game. !! YEARS AGO David Stern SAID



" We have players gambling on airplane trips loosing all kinds of $ Some years back



Just look at some of the headlines in the past================



Multiple NBA sources say Allen Iverson is facing alcohol and gambling issues that have derailed his career and threaten his post-basketball well-being,



Charles Barkley claims gambling problem has cost him $10M



Antoine Walker has a scheduled court in Las Vegas in a case involving an $822,500 gambling debt.



Michael Jordan was spotted at the baccarat pit of an Atlantic City casino in the wee hours of the morning before game two of the Eastern Conference Finals.



NBA referee Tim Donaghy is now in recovery for his gambling addiction. "I kept waiting for a Knicks game when Stafford, Bavetta and Kersey were working together. It was like knowing the winning lottery numbers before the drawing!")



In May 1996, Horace Balmer, the NBA's vice president for security, had two speakers flown to Norfolk, Va., whose messages were even very disturbing. Michael Franzese, a former mob boss who fixed professional and college games for organized crime, and Arnie Wexler, who for 23 years was a compulsive gambler. Franzere said, ``I talked to the NBA



rookies earlier this season . . . and it's amazing how many confided to me that they have gambling habits. I'm not going to mention their names, but if I did, you would know them" ``I personally got involved in compromising games with players, and it all came through their gambling habits.' ( THE VIRGINIAN-PILOT -May 11, 1996 ) One sports insider said to me: "Teams need to have a real program for players, coaches and referees, and they need to let somebody else run it. When you do it in-house, it's like the fox running the chicken coop. You must be kidding yourself if you think any player, coach or referee is going to call the league and say, 'I've got a gambling problem, and I need help.' "



Athletes may be more vulnerable than the general population when you look at the soft signs of compulsive gambling: high levels of energy; unreasonable expectations of winning; very competitive personalities; distorted optimism;



And over the years, I have spoken to many college and professional athletes who had a gambling problem. One NCAA study a few years ago reported: "There is a disturbing trend of gambling among athletes in college" You can't think that these people will get into the pros and then just stop gambling.







The National Gambling Study Commission said that there are "5 million compulsive gamblers and 15 million at risk in the U.S" Forty-eight percent of the people who gamble bet on sports



