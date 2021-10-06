Thursday, June 10, 2021

Myths & Facts about Stroke: Are you at Risk?

Let's learn more from Dr. Maria Sulindro and Dr. Audrey Kohar, who are both physicians trained in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

https://youtu.be/IgduYFmMr-Q

Host: Dr. Maria Sulindro

Guest: Audrey Kohar, DO ABPMR

Date: 6.10.21 (Thursday) at 8 PM ET and 5 PM (PT)

Online: Via Youtube. Listen and Get your questions Answered LIVE

https://youtu.be/IgduYFmMr-Q

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability globally. A stroke occurs when the blood's flow to the brain is blocked, or a blood vessel in the brain ruptures.

Some common myths about strokes?



1) It only happens to elderly people



2) Strokes aren't preventable



3) Most common sign of stroke is pain. Are you surprised?

Thought you knew more about strokes?

Tune in and listen to the experts and get your questioned answered LIVE.

https://youtu.be/IgduYFmMr-Q

Join us this week to hear more about common myths and learn about the facts! Do you know how to recognize when a stroke is happening?

Are there warning signs we should be aware of?

Let's learn more from Dr. Maria Sulindro and Dr. Audrey Kohar, who are both physicians trained in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

https://youtu.be/IgduYFmMr-Q

Here's to healthy living.

Thank you.