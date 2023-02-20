Multi-Published Author Uses AI to Create a Campaign for the AI Revolution with Video, Book, Articles, Songs, Documentary & More

While AI has become the center of controversies about AI replacing artists and writers and claims as well as lawsuits about copyright infringement, millions of artists and writers have started using AI as another tool to increase their creativity and productivity.

For example, writer, film producer, and ghostwriter Gini Graham Scott based in the Bay Area in California has used various AI platforms to create all kinds of writing and illustrations, including a half-dozen recently published children's picture books and books with unusual imagery for gifts, sports, and cars for adults. Additionally, she has used AI to develop ideas for a dozen songs four recently recorded and on YouTube, write articles, including one on Medium; turn text into voice-over narration; and create scripts for videos. Then, after using AI for her own books, she has shown clients what AI can do, and is now using AI to illustrate their kids' books and create videos and PR copy for them.

Plus now, to show the power of AI which is creating an AI Revolution or AI Age, she has created a video about the power of ghostwriting -- The Many Ways a Ghostwriter Can Help with Your Book or Other Writing -- now on YouTube at https://youtu.be/C17zuy7RmY0. She used AI tools to create everything including the script, images, and narration. Then, she turned this into a book: Ghostwriting, AI, and Creating Videos – which has just been published on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BW2H5L3F for the paperback; https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BW8FV9K2 for the book, which includes a step-by-step guide on how she created each element in the video – script, images, and narration – with AI. And she was able to do all of this in 2 days – many many times faster than if she began by writing everything from scratch and hiring illustrators and narrators.

Additionally, four months ago, she created a Facebook group "The AI Revolution and Writers and Artists," which features articles about AI appearing in the major media, including the New York Times, TIME Magazine, Businessweek, Wired, and many others. In the last few weeks, membership has suddenly boomed and is now up to about 300 members, with a dozen or more joining every three days.

And now she has a documentary film – The AI Revolution – featuring two dozen interviews with individuals and experts about how AI has been changing their lives. It is being filmed at the end of March or beginning of April and will be released at the next American Film Market (AFM), one of the biggest film industry events held each year in November in Santa Monica, California.

Thus, while many writers and artists may fear the coming of AI, author and ghostwriter Gini Graham Scott, like a growing number of creators, has chosen to embrace it as another tool that can help writers under various circumstances be a useful tool to more quickly write and illustrate books and other materials. In some cases, she has used AI instead of hiring illustrators and narrators for books, though in still many circumstances she might hire artists, such as for a children's book based on following a particular character, since with AI she wasn't able to do this. And she still plans to hire narrators for dialogue involving more emotion or voices for different characters, since it is more difficult to do this with AI.

Likewise, others can use these same techniques to create their own videos and books on any subject.

You can see the video at https://youtu.be/C17zuy7RmY0. The book is on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BW2H5L3F for the paperback; https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BW8FV9K2 for the ebook.

