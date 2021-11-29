Monday, December 6, 2021

Movie Star Stories

Annual Events Directory

A Day That Will Live in Infamy.



Paul Kyriazi - Feature Film Director







Just Released: Book of Rare Movie Star Stories







Most of these positive, thought-provoking stories would have been lost if not gathered in this book. The video tells the Clark Gable story that Frank Sinatra Jr. witnessed and told the author. It is re-told in this book and only this book. Here's another example of a story that would have disappeared about Dean Martin: In 1935, when singers Dean Martin and Sonny King were first starting out, they had little money. They would go to a small coffee shop that served two donuts, coffee, and orange juice for a nickel.



Sonny would stay outside while Dean would go in and order the nickel breakfast. Dean would eat one donut and drink half the coffee and juice. Then Sonny would go in and say, "Hey Dean, you've got an important call." Dean would say, "Okay, why don't you finish my breakfast." Sonny would take Dean's seat, eat the other donut and drink the remaining coffee and juice.



Los Angeles, CA



310-826-0222



paulkyriazi@yahoo.com



View his website here: http://paulkyriazi.com/

Michael J. Mayer -- Licensed Psychologist – Consultant





Focus is on people bringing positive meaning and beneficial results to their lives. Challenging, informative and motivating. Likes media presentations. Do not miss out on his latest book for an informative and motivating presentation. Can you answer the questions: 'Are you emotionally capable of being intimate? What two qualities are needed to be an effective parent?' Dr. Mayer has the answers. Call him. A NEW BOOK! "Better Sex through Deeper Emotional Intimacy" has just hit the market on Amazon.com Nine dynamics are presented to help us understand intimacy in our lives. Do you know these dynamics?



Columbia, MO



573-443-1177



mmayer1019@aol.com



Listen to his podcasts on his website: https://mikemayer.com/

Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert









Top keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis shows businesses how to use humor. She has written for Jay Leno's Tonight Show monologue as well as many other people, places and groups – radio, TV, syndicated cartoon strips, and even guests on the Jerry Springer show (her parents are proud). For over 25+ years she's traveled country sharing her unique and practical tips on using humor in business to connect with others, make their message memorable, diffuse tension, and get people to listen. Her keynote topics are on change management, communications, and leadership and are full of humor and solid take-away tips.



Los Angeles, CA



Jan@TheWorkLady.com



Cell/Text: 800-492-9394



https://www.expertclick.com/19-5103

Victoria Bowmann -- Cleansing and Detoxification







Victoria Bowmann is a health care professional, author and speaker with more than 30 years of expertise in cleansing, detoxification, digestive and gastro-intestinal (GI) health.



Growing up with allergies and a predisposition to arthritis and other genetic ailments, Bowmann began in earnest at a young age to research alternative treatments to invasive conventional approaches.



Bowmann honed in on the importance of cleansing and detoxification as a major factor in optimizing health. She created a widely used manual on reflorastation, a technique used to reintroduce healthy bacteria into the bowel following a colon hydrotherapy.



Phoenix, AZ



vbowmann@cox.net



602-971-8392



See her press room, news releases, and blog posts here: https://www.expertclick.com/19-4022



Official Empty Nester Certification







Quite suddenly, Douglas Eymer and Selene Carlo-Eymer found that they were no longer running a family taxi company. Nor were they nearly freezing to death at early spring youth baseball games. Hair-whitening adventures such as assisting in laborious school projects and frantically searching for a nearby 24-hour pharmacy* were now in their rearview mirror.



In 2018, their two sons were now in full flight, and the family's nest had emptied (except for holidays, of course).



Then, EYMER BRAND Laboratories + Think Tank's partners, Doug and Selene, conceptualized, incubated, and hatched EMPTY NESTER BRAND.



"To some, the life event described above is a painful reminder of how many days, months, and years have passed since they first became parents. To us, observing your offspring's launch is an event that should be recorded and celebrated.", remarked Doug.



Selene added, "We celebrate births, graduations, engagements, and weddings; there is no reason that this event should be overlooked."



The couple has designed an official EMPTY NESTER certificate to recognize this noteworthy achievement. Each intricately designed certificate is personalized with the name(s) of the joyous parental unit(s) and the date of the successful flight. The 8.5"x11.0" document is also available, either framed or unframed.



For additional information, please send us an email. We are currently accepting a limited number of orders for this holiday season!



*Because fevers never really get cooking until after midnight.



Douglas D. Eymer -- EYMER BRAND Laboratories & Think Tank



781.383.8844



doug@eymer.com



See his blog post about this at: https://eymer.com/eymerblog/2021/12/3/official-empty-nester-certification

50th Annual Joseph Wharton Award Dinner Honors 6 Top Leaders







PRESS ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



November 29, 2021



50th Annual Wharton DC Joseph Wharton Award Dinner:



Honors Six Outstanding Wharton Alums Who Are Public & Private Leaders



For More Information, please call Alan Schlaifer,



Summit Chair, at (301) 365-8999, anschlaifer@whartondc.com



www.WhartonDC.com



Washington, DC: The Wharton Club of DC is proud to announce that it will be holding its 50th Annual Joseph Wharton Award Dinner on December 10, 2021. This prestigious event will again take place with a reception and dinner at the Park Hyatt Washington, serving their Michelin-honored cuisine from their Blue Duck Tavern.



These are the distinguished Wharton Award recipients this year:



Marla J. Blow W'93; President & Chief Operating Officer, Skoll Foundation



Edmund L. Green, CPA, EMTM'01; Managing Director, KPMG LLP



Hon. Isabella Casillas Guzman, W'92; 27th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration



Eli M. Rosenbaum, Esq. W'76, WG'77; Corporate Litigator, Author & Director, Human Right Enforcement, Criminal Division US Dept. of Justice



Kathryn Kithas Stewart, WG'88; Founder & Managing Partner, Cranbrook Capital



Wade S. Tetsuka, CPA, W'85; President & Founder, US Transactions Corp.



As the originators of the Joseph Wharton Award dinner, the D.C. Wharton Club has had more of these Galas than any other Wharton Club. Past honorees have included distinguished public officials such as a Supreme Court Justice, Presidential Cabinet Members, and five Ambassadors of other nations to the United States.



Private leaders and entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds who the Club has honored include company founders, executives, company builders, and entrepreneurs. They have excelled in varied industries, such as real estate, investments, media, transportation, healthcare, venture capital and consulting. Others among the Club's award recipients have been top nonprofit executives, as well as been highly regarded deans and professors.



All have served many others, usually in innovative ways. A few have even overcome their own life-threatening challenges in manners that saved or improved the lives of others.



"We are proud that this year's diverse Honorees – in our "Class of 2021" – are so accomplished, each in a unique way. For our dinner's Golden Anniversary, they truly are "the Gold Standard" in their lifetime achievements. We are looking forward to honoring them in-person at a venue – the Park Hyatt – worthy of that standard," says Alan Schlaifer, President of the Wharton Club of DC.



The Award Dinner evening of the 10th will begin with an VIP Reception at 5:45 pm, followed by a general reception at 6:30 pm, dinner at 7:30 pm, and the awards presentations at 8:30 pm. Among the distinguished we are expecting are several ambassadors and other diplomats, and all are welcome to register at www.WhartonDC.com in advance and attend.



In addition to other programs throughout the year, the Wharton Award Dinner is one of two signature events that the DC Wharton Club holds annually. The other is an innovation summit, covering varied fields from healthcare, work and the workplace to funding, leisure, and entrepreneurship. www.WhartonDCInnovation.com.



For more information about the dinner, please go to the Club website, www.WhartonDC.com, or call Alan Schlaifer at (301) 365-8999.



Denny Hatch -- Direct Mail Expert







Contact his at: 215-644-9526



dennyhatch@yahoo.com



He wrote about the Historic Magazine Subscription Service in his blog Drop-dead Glorious Advertisement



Discovered in a 90-year-old Magazine







Here's the text of the above ad:



PLAYBIRDS OF PARADISE



THEIR HOME IS



THE COAST



Whether you are a Californian for one month a year or twelve, you can pack more of the Coast's pleasures into each busy day with a plane—especially if it's a COMMUTER



With this versatile Keystone-Loening Amphibian, you take off and alight with equal ease on land or water. Every port becomes an airport, every ranch a landing field. Lake Tahoe is as accessible to you as Grand Central Airport.



Get your party together—the roomy cabin of the Commuter seats four, sociably, with plenty of space for golf bags, guns or tackle. Touch the starter and the engine whirrs into action. Skim the water or the turf a few seconds, then soar into the sunshine at a thousand feet a minute.



Go up five, ten, even fifteen thousand feet. From your comfortable observation cabin, watch this glorious coast unfold beneath you. Follow it swiftly—overtake it. Look down on famous bays and beaches, on historic harbors and Hispanic missions. Turn inland and admire the grandeur of snow-capped peaks, or seaward to Catalina and its sport. Alight—wherever your fancy dictates or your guests desire. You can—for you fly a Commuter.



Your range is 400 miles at a hop. You can breakfast at the Fairmont, lunch and refuel at Santa Barbara, stop for tea at Coronado, then cross into Mexico and introduce your guests to quaint Ensenada and its luscious lobsters .With 300 horse-power at the throttle, altitude and distance vanish—into thin air.



Get a Commuter and join the play birds. Their sanctuary lies bathed in sunshine, between the Sierras and the Sea.



Read the full blog post about the Historic Magazine Subscription Service here:



http://dennyhatch.blogspot.com/2021/12/140-antique-magazines-club.html



Visit www.CharityLibrary.com for more info about the Historic Magazine Subscription Service.



Tivoli Chocolate from James D. Feldman







Tivoli Chocolate we are proud to be truly gourmet. We source quality ingredients that are the highest quality from around the world and carefully handcraft each batch of our gourmet chocolate to perfection. Our innovative products are flavor combinations that you won't find elsewhere.



From sweet to savory, mild to spicy, we have a flavor profile for any palette. These chocolates are meant to be consumed, savored, and shared. if you are looking for a 'party in your mouth' order the Tivoli Chef's Choice. We know of no other handmade chocolates that offer one-of-a-kind combinations that will satisfy the most discerning chocoholic.



https://tivolichocolate.com/



Contact James at: 312-527-9111



jfeldman@shifthappens.com



James is a professional speaker



James D. Feldman, CSP, PCS, CPT, CITE is the creator of Shift Happens! Jim is a professional Change Management speaker. As the owner of several businesses and consultants with Fortune 1000 companies, Jim has been on the receiving end of changes in the business. He shares numerous stories, valuable techniques and creative problem-solving in a hilarious and content-rich presentation, article or interview. Jim customizes each speech or interview to meet your needs. He researches your company or organization and creates a plan for change using real-world examples. Jim collaborates with organizations to evaluate problems, create a vision where others aren't looking, capture what others are not seeing, by providing UNCOMMON, common sense.



See his Platform Speaker Bureau profile here:







ExpertClick members have the benefit of free membership in the International Platform Association.



The International Platform Association® (Platform®) is one of America's first associations. Founded as the American Lyceum Association in 1831 by statesman Daniel Webster and educator Josiah Holbrook, it has been the market place for speakers for 185 years. Much has changed over the years, from the invention of the Telegraph and the rise of YouTube. The lyceum movement of town hall-like buildings for sharing education changed with the Chautauqua movement of traveling tent shows.



Annual meetings have been held in Washington, D.C. since 1965 -- Speakers have included President Lyndon B. Johnson and Governor Nelson Rockefeller; Poet Carl Sandburg; Activists Jesse Jackson and Ralph Nader; and Secretaries of State Daniel Webster and Henry Kissinger.



Today, Platform® continues as an extraordinary and unique publicity tool for hundreds of speakers with web profiles and the organization's annual meeting. The corporate sponsor for the association is Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.: publisher of The Yearbook of Experts, Authorities & Spokespersons® and the expert referral website: www.ExpertClick.com.



Visit the International Platform Association website at www.InternationalPlatform.org



Annual membership is $20 – free for ExpertClick members.



Book Publicists of Southern California (BPSC) Holiday Mixer,

27th Annual IRWIN Awards



Dec 9, 2021 06:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) to 8:30 PM Via ZOOM



Contact Irwin Zucker, President and Founder







Irwin Zucker -- Promotion In Motion Public Relations



323-461-3921



irwinzuckerpr@aol.com



Join Zoom Meeting



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83243094104?pwd=OEZERHdxaEQxTUJ6UGM1eGVVNC81QT09



Meeting ID: 832 4309 4104



Passcode: 583275



Phone: +1 669 900 9128 US



HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FUN EVENING IN THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME OR OFFICE---



o CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZAA!



o OUR 27TH ANNUAL IRWIN AWARDS TO 14 RECIPIENTS (acceptance speech 3-5 min.)



IRWIN Award, created in 1995 to honor BPSC founder Irwin Zucker, is an acronym for Industry Recognition of Writers In the News - cheer the IRWINners for the excellence in their respective category - over 300 IRWINners to date!



o LATEST NEWS ON WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE BOOK BIZ (i.e., the resumption in April of the week-end L.A. Times Book Festival where we'll have a booth at USC)



o PLUS LOTS OF SURPRISES AND FUN TO HELP YOU SELL MORE BOOKS!



It's been a grand 45 years for the Book Publicists of So. Calif. Let's go another 45!



ONE MORE THING! Our first meeting in 2022 will be Thurs., Feb.10, a Valentine event for all book-lovers! Either a ZOOM gig or at a restaurant eyeball-to-eyeball.



Datebook: December 8.



Delmas P. Wood -- FDR Tribute Speaker



Delmas gives the "A Day That Will Live in Infamy," as Franklin D. Roosevelt gave on December 8th, 1941







Proprietor of a Roosevelt memorabilia collection known as the FDR Living Museum, Wood happens to stand the same height as Roosevelt (6 feet, 2 inches). He also wears the same size hat (7 3/4 ) and nearly the same size shoes (Wood a 13, FDR a 12 1/2 ) -- points of similarity Wood seems happy to let folks know. Roosevelt worked in the insurance business, Wood likes to say, but eventually went onto other pursuits, such as saving the world from fascism.



Wood. stayed in insurance in this Montgomery County town. Sandy Spring is where he grew up, where his first youthful attempt at public speaking was such an embarrassment that it appears to have marked his life from that day forward.



Contact Delmas Wood:



301-641-7346



fdr5904@Yahoo.com





A reference book every newsroom and meeting planner should have—



Why? Sending news releases about the events and how your news story connects is a great way to earn media coverage. Just look the item about that ties into the start of World War !!.



Chase's Annual Events – Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-to Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months







The world's date book since 1957, Chase's is the definitive, authoritative, day-by-day resource of what the world is celebrating.



From national days to celebrity birthdays, from historical milestones to astronomical phenomena, from award ceremonies and sporting events to religious festivals and carnivals, Chase's is the must-have reference used by experts and professionals—a one-stop shop with 12,500 entries for everything that is happening now or is worth remembering from the past.



Completely updated for 2022, Chase's also features extensive appendices as well as a companion website that puts the power of Chase's at the user's fingertips.



2022 is packed with special events and observances, including



National days and public holidays of every nation on Earth



Scores of new special days, weeks and months



Birthdays of new world leaders, lauded authors, and breakout celebrities



Info on key anniversaries, such as the 200th birth anniversary of Harriet Tubman, the 100th anniversary of the first insulin treatment, the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb, the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color line, and the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone.



And much more! All from the reference book that Publishers Weekly calls "one of the most impressive reference volumes in the world."



Buy from Amazon here:



https://www.amazon.com/Chases-Calendar-Events-2022-Go/dp/1641435038/ref=sr_1_1



Engage With Experts Magazine



From: Joanne Weiland – LinktoEXPERT



See her Press Room her: https://www.expertclick.com/19-3956



jweiland@LinktoEXPERT.com



727-791-7338







See the current issue of Engage With Experts as Flip Book here:



https://bit.ly/EngagewithExpertsMagazine

The magazine includes



Consultants' solutions



Podcast interviews



TEDx presentations



Movie trailers



Authors publicize their books



Contests & Challenges



You can be included in the next issue. Deadline December 10



To be distributed over the holidays by 317K+ Founders, C-level executives, Business Owners & Event Professionals.



How to be included:



https://bit.ly/DynamicDigitalMagazineSpecialOffer

Expert Round up --- Cyber Security



-- https://www.expertclick.com/experts/Cyber%20Security.aspx



Find hundreds or Expert Round ups linked on the front page at: www.ExpertClick.com

