Movie Script Secret Sauce Linda Seger to be Inducted into the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame in September

Denver, CO, August 5, 2025 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 13 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Linda Seger has written a variety of books for the film industry as well as other genres. Academy Award-winning Director Ron Howard said, "I've used Linda's concepts from her book Making a Good Script Great on all my films starting with 'Apollo 13'."

When the Hall's president, Judith Briles, called her to congratulate her on her induction, Seger said, "Should I wear the gown I wore to the Oscars®?"

"Why not! … it will be perfect for the evening," was the response.

On writing, she reveals from her book, The Collaborative Art of Filmmaking, "The writer is given a little bit of madness and we must take very good care of it, preserve it and let the world think that we're nuts. And we are, to the degree that we're willing to isolate ourselves for weeks at a time. We see darkness and we try to light a candle. We try to be proper citizens of what we occupy. We are allied in a specific time with an audience of contemporaries and we owe them the best of our talent that we can give them."

The legendary Linda Seger and 12 others will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 6. Tickets are open to the public to purchase tickets to attend the gala at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the next Induction 2027 celebration.

