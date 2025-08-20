Mountaineer and Adventure Author to be Inducted into the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame in September

Denver, CO, August 21, 2025 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 13 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Dinner Gala taking place on Saturday September 6, 2025 at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center.

Among the Inductees is Jim Davidson who heads up a speaking, training, and teambuilding organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Jim co-authored the New York Times bestselling book, The Ledge in conjunction with his co-author Kevin Vaughan, who is an award-winning writer and reporter from Colorado. Jim's latest book is The Next Everest, one of Atlas & Boots' Top 10 Adventure Travel Books.

Davidson was climbing Mount Everest on April 25, 2015, when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake released avalanches all around him and his team, destroying their only escape route and trapping them at nearly 20,000 feet. It was the largest earthquake in Nepal in eighty-one years and killed about 8,900 people. That day also became the deadliest in the history of Everest, with eighteen people losing their lives on the mountain.

His story has been featured on major US broadcast networks from ABC to The Discovery Channel! Jim's story was re-created and featured in a 60-minute docu-drama produced by Animal Planet.

The Ledge was a NY Times bestseller revealing Jim's climb in 1992, atop Washington's Mount Rainier, celebrating what he and his friend, Mike Price, hoped would be the first of many milestones in their lives as passionate mountaineers. Their triumph turned tragic when a cave-in plunged them deep inside a glacial crevasse—the pitch-black, ice-walled hell of every climber's nightmare.

It was named a Best Book of the Year by Amazon and winner of the National Outdoor Book Award for Outdoor Literature. The Denver Post wrote, "The authors bring extreme climbing to life. . . . Perhaps no author can rationalize why some choose to risk their lives … for the thrill of conquering a mountain. The Ledge comes perilously close and tells a ripping true story at the same time."

Davidson writes and speaks about resilience—resilience on the mountain, and more importantly, resilience in business and life. He has changed the way people think about risk and fortitude in their professional careers and speaks globally to CEOs and leaders. Whether on the mountain or in front of an audience, he shares his father's words about how to climb scary ladders in life: "Focus on the rungs, not the drop."

Jim Davidson and 12 others will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 6. Tickets are open to the public to purchase to attend the dinner gala at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the next Induction 2027 celebration.

