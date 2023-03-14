Motivation Makes a Mighty Comback

Speaker
Motivation Makes a Mighty Comeback

As companies struggle to get people back to their prepandemic work lifes,

Mr. Motivation® regales in the optimism that built america and sustains

its ephervescence.

In this profile interview, Herman shares what's built his success through the

toughest of setbacks for almost 4 decads.

https://gosolo.subkit.com/mike-herman/

"There's no shortage of inspiration" declAres Herman, the anointed Emporor of enthusiasm. "But it doesn't grow on trees. You have to plant it every day And nurture it with patients."

For interviews, contact (818) 894-4610

 

Please let me know if and how I can be of value.
 
Michael J. Herman, Speaker-Writer-Author-Entrepreneur
(818) -894-4610  |  M: (818) 441-9288
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Michael J. Herman
Title: President, CEO
Group: The Motivational Minute Publishing Company
Dateline: Granada Hills, CA United States
Direct Phone: 818-894-4610
Main Phone: 818-894-4610
Cell Phone: 818-441-9288
