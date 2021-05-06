Mother's Day and How to Create Your Own Holiday

A quick history of Mother's Day and how you can set up your own holiday. Mother's Day got its start over 100 years ago. The idea came from activist Julia Ward Howe in 1870. According to Wikipedia, she "had been urging for the creation of a Mother's Day dedicated to peace." She was later joined by Anna Jarvis who wanted to honor her own mother along with the many mothers who have done "more for you than anyone in the world." It didn't take off as easily as you'd think.

Many states were already observing the holiday before Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation in 1914 officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. It's noted that Anna Jarvis was unhappy about the commercialization of the day, and she died in 1948 BEFORE Mother's Day socks, scented bath soap, dish towels, candles, wine stoppers, cutting boards, engraved rocks (true), or rose nightlights, came on the market. Her Mother's Day got out of control! It's a little puzzling why mom needs all this stuff. (And yes, you can even get a Mother's Day PUZZLE!)

If YOU want to jump Mother's Day type celebration, then there is a way for your company or organization to make up a new holiday (or you can at least try).

You'll need an act of Congress or the president's approval to get your day officially recognized, so considering that could take a LONG time, you may want to just get it on an official calendar. Go to the NationalDayCalendar.com and register your day. They get thousands of submissions a year, and they have a special committee that reviews all of the applicants to decide which ones are included in their calendar. If it's approved, nobody gets the day off on your day. . . but you can promote it, and tell everyone that you have your own day!" There's lots of competition to get approved, so make your pitch count!

Good luck!