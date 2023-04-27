More Than 60 Embassies to Welcome Thousands of Visitors during Around the World Embassy Tour on May 6, 2023

Contact: Sheena Pegarido, 202.559.4431, spegarido@linksp.com; Christy Goodman, cgoodman@eventsdc.com

WASHINGTON (April 27, 2023) — Members of DC's diplomatic community are preparing to open embassy doors for thousands of visitors during Aroundthe World Embassy Tour on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

One of DC's greatest spring traditions is back and is bigger than ever, with more than 60 embassies — a record for this event — participating. Events DC produces the event, which is part of Passport DC, the District's month-long cultural celebration.

During Around the World Embassy Tour, participants travel the world and are treated to food, fashion, music, art and more, as each embassy showcases some of the best their countries have to offer. Nearly 27,000 visitors attend each year, and this year, 10 embassies are participating for the first time.

An opening VIP reception will be held at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China. It will be held at 9:30 a.m. at 3505 International Place NW, featuring traditional cultural performances.

For an up-to-date list of participating embassies, visit https://eventsdc.com/around-world-embassy-tour.

Admission is free, but some embassies may ask to see a government-issued ID.

WHAT: Around the World Embassy Tour

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 2023; Participating embassies will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

WHERE: Go to https://passportdc.stqry.app/ to see a full map of participating embassies, which are located throughout Embassy Row, Dupont Circle, Downtown, Georgetown and Van Ness.

MEDIA: Media covering the event may apply for a credential to receive access to the embassies and spokespersons. The application must be completed no later than May 3. To inquire about interviews with representatives from Events DC, participating embassies or cultural organizations, please contact Sheena Pegarido at 202.559.4431 or spegarido@linksp.com.

