More Short Funny Stories in “Finding the Funny” Alexa Flash Briefings

Popular keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis continues to inspire and entertain listeners with her Alexa Flash Briefings, Finding the Funny: Leadership Tips From a Comedian. With decades of experience blending comedy and practical insights, McInnis offers unique perspectives on leadership, resilience, and personal growth.

These flash briefings feature humorous stories from her comedy career, and they actionable advice for navigating challenges in work and life. McInnis leverages her vast career experiences, including performing comedy and sharing her humor keynotes for diverse audiences. Each episode is under 4 minutes. Some of the episodes include:

"Deadly Rental Cars" (November 2024): McInnis shares a harrowing yet humorous tale of a dangerous rental car experience and offers critical safety tips that could save lives.

"Finding Nemo with Ellen DeGeneres" (August 2024): A light-hearted story about seizing unexpected opportunities, inspired by a major moment in McInnis's career.

"ALMOST on Oprah!" (July 2024): A candid and funny reflection on McInnis's near-miss with a career-changing opportunity and the unexpected twist that derailed it.

"Cher's Help Launching My Career" (July 2024): An unlikely series of events at a Cher concert led to McInnis pursuing her dreams in comedy, offering inspiration to follow your instincts.

"Bad Comment Cards: Larry the Cable Guy Helps" (August 2024): A look at resilience and the lessons McInnis learned from a challenging week performing alongside Larry the Cable Guy.

About Jan McInnis

With over 25 years of experience as a professional comedian and keynote speaker, Jan McInnis has crafted her expertise into an engaging podcast that combines humor with valuable life lessons. She has worked with major corporations, associations, and entertainment venues nationwide, delivering clean comedy and insightful talks on change and leadership. McInnis is also the author of two books on using humor effectively in personal and professional settings.

Listen to Finding the Funny on Libsyn or your favorite podcast platform to laugh and learn from one of the best in the business.

To listen or subscribe, click here: Finding the Funny: Leadership Tips From a Comedian

